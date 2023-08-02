Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value

aspect_ratios_global The anchor boxes of aspect ratios defined in aspect_ratios_global will be generated for each feature layer used for prediction. Note that either the aspect_ratios_global or aspect_ratios parameter is required; you don’t need to specify both. string “[1.0, 2.0, 0.5, 3.0, 0.33]”

aspect_ratios The length of the outer list must be equivalent to the number of feature layers used for anchor box generation, and the i-th layer will have anchor boxes with aspect ratios defined in aspect_ratios[i]. Note that either the aspect_ratios_global or aspect_ratios parameter is required; you don’t need to specify both. string “[[1.0,2.0,0.5], [1.0,2.0,0.5], [1.0,2.0,0.5], [1.0,2.0,0.5], [1.0,2.0,0.5], [1.0, 2.0, 0.5, 3.0, 0.33]]”

two_boxes_for_ar1 This setting is only relevant for layers that have 1.0 as the aspect ratio. If two_boxes_for_ar1 is true, two boxes will be generated with an aspect ratio of 1: one with a scale for this layer and the other with a scale that is the geometric mean of the scale for this layer and the scale for the next layer. Boolean True

clip_boxes If this parameter is True, all corner anchor boxes will be truncated so they are fully inside the feature images. Boolean False

scales A list of positive floats containing scaling factors per convolutional predictor layer. This list must be one element longer than the number of predictor layers so that, if two_boxes_for_ar1 is true, the second aspect-ratio 1.0 box for the last layer can have a proper scale. Except for the last element in this list, each positive float is the scaling factor for boxes in that layer. For example, if for one layer the scale is 0.1, then the generated anchor box with aspect ratio 1 for that layer (the first aspect-ratio 1 box if two_boxes_for_ar1 is set to True) will have its height and width as 0.1*min (img_h, img_w). min_scale and max_scale are two positive floats. If both of them appear in the config, the program can automatically generate the scales by evenly splitting the space between min_scale and max_scale. string “[0.05, 0.1, 0.25, 0.4, 0.55, 0.7, 0.85]”

min_scale/max_scale If both appear in the config, scales will be generated evenly by splitting the space between min_scale and max_scale. float –

variances A list of 4 positive floats. The four floats, in order, represent variances for box center x, box center y, log box height, and log box width. The box offset for box center (cx, cy) and log box size (height/width) w.r.t. anchor will be divided by their respective variance value. Therefore, larger variances result in less significant differences between two different boxes on encoded offsets. –

steps An optional list inside quotation marks with a length that is the number of feature layers for prediction. The elements should be floats or tuples/lists of two floats. The steps define how many pixels apart the anchor-box center points should be. If the element is a float, both vertical and horizontal margin is the same. Otherwise, the first value is step_vertical and the second value is step_horizontal. If steps are not provided, anchor boxes will be distributed uniformly inside the image. string –

offsets An optional list of floats inside quotation marks with length equal to the number of feature layers for prediction. The first anchor box will have a margin of offsets[i]*steps[i] pixels from the left and top borders. If offsets are not provided, 0.5 will be used as default value. string –

arch The backbone for feature extraction. Currently, “resnet”, “vgg”, “darknet”, “googlenet”, “mobilenet_v1”, “mobilenet_v2” and “squeezenet” are supported. string resnet

nlayers The number of conv layers in a specific arch. For “resnet”, 10, 18, 34, 50 and 101 are supported. For “vgg”, 16 and 19 are supported. For “darknet”, 19 and 53 are supported. All other networks don’t have this configuration, and users should delete this parameter from the config file. Unsigned int –

pred_num_channels This setting controls the number of channels of the convolutional layers in the DSSD prediction module. Setting this value to 0 will disable the DSSD prediction module. Supported values for this setting are 0, 256, 512 and 1024. A larger value gives a larger network and usually means the network is harder to train. Unsigned int 512

freeze_bn Whether to freeze all batch normalization layers during training. boolean False