User authentication is based on NGC API KEY.

Within the cluster, one can use the following command to know the node-port for the ingress controller. The node port would be the number after the 443 cluster port 443:<NodePort> .

Copy Copied! kubectl get services ingress-nginx-controller

the IP address would be the external IP of one of the cluster nodes.

..code:

Copy Copied! hostname -i

A curl command to do user authentication would look like the following, where 172.17.169.89 is one of the node’s external IP, 30108 is the NodePort for the ingress controller and the NGC API KEY is zZYtczM5amdtdDcwNjk0cnA2bGU2bXQ3bnQ6NmQ4NjNhMDItMTdmZS00Y2QxLWI2ZjktNmE5M2YxZTc0OGyM. This will return the user ID and token.

Copy Copied! curl https://172.17.169.89:30108/api/v1/login/zZYtczM5amdtdDcwNjk0cnA2bGU2bXQ3bnQ6NmQ4NjNhMDItMTdmZS00Y2QxLWI2ZjktNmE5M2YxZTc0OGyM

The following is a curl example of an API call with user authentication.