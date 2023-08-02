NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
ActionRecognitionNet

ActionRecognitionNet takes a sequence of images as network input and predicts the people’s action in those images. TAO Toolkit provides the network backbones in 2D/3D with the following input options: RGB-only input, optical flow (OF) only input, and two-stream joint input (RGB+OF).

Action Recognition Net Architecture

Preparing the Dataset

ActionRecognitionNet requires RGB video frames for the RGB input stream and optical flow vectors for the OF input stream. The x-axis and y-axis of the raw optical flow vectors should be mapped to grayscale images for training. We provide a simple tool to preprocess sample. This tool will convert the video to frames and generate optical flow images based on the NVIDIA Optical Flow (NVOF) SDK.

The data should be organized in the following structure:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/Dataset
    /class_a
        /video_1
            /rgb
                000000.png
                000001.png
                ...
                N.png
            /u
                000000.jpg
                000001.jpg
                ...
                N-1.jpg
            /v
                000000.jpg
                000001.jpg
                ...
                N-1.jpg

The root directory of dataset contains multiple sub-directories for different classes. Each class directory has sub-folders for different videos, and each of these subfolders contain rgb, u and v folders that respectively hold RGB frames, optical flow x-axis grayscale images, and optical flow y-axis grayscale images. The u and v folders can be empty if you want to train an RGB-only model. A simple script is provided to generate RGB frames only.

Note

The preprocess tool is released on Github under the MIT license. And all-in-one scripts are provided for processing HMDB51 and SHAD datasets.

The common data process pipeline can be depicted with the following diagrams:

RGB-Only data process pipeline

OF-Only data process pipeline

Creating an Experiment Spec File

The spec file for ActionRecognitionNet includes model_config, train_config, and dataset_config parameters. Here is an example spec for training a 3D RGB-only model with a resnet18 backbone on a dataset that contains 5 classes: “walk”, “sits”, “squat”, “fall”, “bend”:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
model_config:
  model_type: rgb
  backbone: resnet18
  rgb_seq_length: 3
  input_type: 3d
  sample_rate: 1
  dropout_ratio: 0.0
train_config:
  optim:
    lr: 0.01
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.0001
    lr_scheduler: MultiStep
    lr_steps: [5, 15, 25]
    lr_decay: 0.1
  epochs: 30
  checkpoint_interval: 1
dataset_config:
  train_dataset_dir: /data/train
  val_dataset_dir: /data/test
  label_map:
    walk: 0
    sits: 1
    squat: 2
    fall: 3
    bend: 4
  output_shape:
  - 224
  - 224
  batch_size: 32
  workers: 8
  clips_per_video: 15
  augmentation_config:
    train_crop_type: no_crop
    horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
    rgb_input_mean: [0.5]
    rgb_input_std: [0.5]
    val_center_crop: False

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

model_config

dict config

The configuration of the model architecture

train_config

dict config

The configuration of the training process

dataset_config

dict config

The configuration for the dataset

model_config

The model_config parameter provides options to change the ActionRecognitionNet architecture.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
model_config:
  model_type: rgb
  backbone: resnet18
  rgb_seq_length: 3
  input_type: 3d
  sample_rate: 1
  dropout_ratio: 0.0

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

model_type

string

joint

The type of model, which can be rgb for the RGB-only model, of for the OF-only model, or joint for the RGB+OF model

rgb/of/joint

backbone

string

resnet18

The backbone of the model. Currently supported backbones are ResNet18/34/50/101

resnet18/34/50/101

input_type

string

2d

The type of input for the model. It can be 2d or 3d.

2d/3d

rgb_seq_length

unsigned int

3

The number of RGB frames for single inference

>0

rgb_pretrained_model_path

string

None

The absolute path to pretrained weights for the RGB model

rgb_pretrained_num_classes

unsigned int

0

The number of classes for the pretrained RGB model. Use 0 to specify the same number of classes as the current training.

>=0

of_seq_length

unsigned int

10

The number of optical flow frames for single inference

>0

of_pretrained_model_path

string

None

The absolute path to pretrained weights for the OF model

of_pretrained_num_classes

unsigned int

0

The number of classes for the pretrained RGB model. Use 0 to specify the same number of classes as the current training.

>=0

joint_pretrained_model_path

string

None

The absolute path to pretrained weights for the joint model

num_fc

unsigned int

64

The number of hidden units for the joint model

>0

sample_rate

unsigned int

1

The sample rate to pick consecutive frames. For example, if the sample_rate is 2, the frame will be picked every 2 frames.

>0

dropout_ratio

float

0.5

The probability to drop out hidden units | 0.0 ~ 1.0

train_config

The train_config parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
train_config:
  optim:
    lr: 0.01
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.0001
    lr_scheduler: MultiStep
    lr_steps: [5, 15, 25]
    lr_decay: 0.1
  epochs: 30
  checkpoint_interval: 1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

optim

dict config

The config for SGD optimizer, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay

>0

epochs

unsigned int

10

The total number of epochs to run the experiment

>0

checkpoint_interval

unsigned int

5

The interval at which the checkpoints are saved

>0

clip_grad_norm

float

0.0

The amount to clip the gradient by the L2 norm. 0.0 means don’t clip

>=0

optim

The optim parameter defines the config for the SGD optimizer in training, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
optim:
  lr: 0.01
  momentum: 0.9
  weight_decay: 0.0001
  lr_scheduler: MultiStep
  lr_steps: [5, 15, 25]
  lr_decay: 0.1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

lr

float

5e-4

The initial learning rate for the training

>0.0

momentum

float

0.9

The momentum for the SGD optimizer

>0.0

weight_decay

float

5e-4

The weight decay coefficient

>0.0

lr_scheduler

string

MultiStep

The learning scheduler. Two schedulers are provided:
* MultiStep : decrease the lr by lr_decay at setting steps;
* AutoReduce : decrease the lr by lr_decay while lr_monitor doesn’t decline more than 0.1% of the previous value.

MultiStep/AutoReduce

lr_decay

float

0.1

The decreasing factor for learning rate scheduler

>0.0

lr_steps

int list

[15, 25]

The steps to decrease the learning rate for the MultiStep scheduler

int list

lr_monitor

string

val_loss

The monitor value for the AutoReduce scheduler

val_loss/train_loss

patience

unsigned int

1

The number of epochs with no improvement, after which learning rate will be reduced

>0

min_lr

float

1e-4

The minimum learning rate in the training

>0.0

dataset_config

The dataset_config parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, and augmentation.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dataset_config:
  train_dataset_dir: /data/train
  val_dataset_dir: /data/test
  label_map:
    walk: 0
    sits: 1
    squa: 2
    fall: 3
    bend: 4
  output_shape:
  - 224
  - 224
  batch_size: 32
  workers: 8
  clips_per_video: 15
  augmentation_config:
    train_crop_type: no_crop
    horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
    rgb_input_mean: [0.5]
    rgb_input_std: [0.5]
    val_center_crop: False

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

train_dataset_dir

string

The path to the train dataset

val_dataset_dir

string

The path to the validation dataset

label_map

dict

A dict that maps the class names to indices

output_shape

list

[224, 224]

The output shape after augmentation

unsigned int list with size=2

batch_size

unsigned int

32

The batch size for training and validation

>0

workers

unsigned int

8

The number of parallel workers processing data

>0

clips_per_video

unsigned int

1

The number of clips sampled from a video in an epoch

>0

augmentation_config

dict config

The parameters to define the augmentation method
Note

For a 3D model, the input layout is NCDHW, where N is the batch size, C is the input channel, D is the depth or sequence length, H is the image height, and W is the image width.

For a 2D model, the input layout is N[CxD]HW.

augmentation_config

The augmentation_config parameter contains hyperparameters for augmentation.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
augmentation_config:
  train_crop_type: no_crop
  horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
  rgb_input_mean: [0.5]
  rgb_input_std: [0.5]
  val_center_crop: False

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

train_crop_type

string

random_crop

The crop type when training:
* random_crop: Randomly crop the output_shape area on the images.
* multi_scale_crop: Crop the four corners and center of a image
with multiple scales and randomly pick one cropped from them.
* no_crop: Don’t crop the training images.

random_crop
multi_scale_crop
no_crop

scales

float list

[1.0]

The scales to generate the crop pattern in multi_scale_crop

float list / >0.0

rgb_input_mean

float list

[0.485, 0.456, 0.406]

The input mean for RGB frames: (input - mean) / std

float list / size=1 or 3

rgb_input_std

float list

[0.229, 0.224, 0.225]

The input std for RGB frames: (input - mean) / std

float list / size=1 or 3

of_input_mean

float list

[0.5]

The input mean for OF frames: (input - mean) / std

float list / size=1 or 3

of_input_rgb

float list

[0.5]

The input std for OF frames: (input - mean) / std

float list / size=1 or 3

val_center_crop

bool

False

Specifies whether to center crop the images in validation.

crop_smaller_edge

unsigned int

256

Specifies whether to resize the images, with crop_smaller_edge applied to the short side before random_crop in training or center_crop in validation.

>0

Training the Model

Use the following command to run ActionRecognitionNet training:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao action_recognition train -e <experiment_spec_file>
                             -r <results_dir>
                             -k <key>
                             [gpu_ids=<gpu id list>]
                             [resume_training_checkpoint_path=<absolute path to \*.tlt checkpoint>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file

  • -r, --results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written

  • -k, --key: The user-specific encoding key to save or load a .tlt model.

Optional Arguments

  • gpu_ids: The GPU indices list for training. If you set more than one GPU ID in it, multi-GPU training will be triggered automatically.

  • resume_training_checkpoint_path: The path to a checkpoint to continue training

Here’s an example of using the ActionRecognitionNet training command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao action_recognition train -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR -k $YOUR_KEY


Evaluating the model

The evaluation metric of ActionRecognitionNet is recognition accuracy. Two modes of video sampling strategies are provided for evaluation on a video: center and conv.

The center evaluation inference is performed on the middle part of frames in a video clip. For example, if the model requires 32 frames as input and a video clip has 128 frames, then the frames from index 48 to index 79 will be used to perform inference.

The conv evaluation inference is performed on a number of segments out of a video clip. For example, a video clip is divided uniformly into 10 parts; the center of each segments is treated as a starting point from which 32 consecutive frames are chosen to form an inference segment. In this manner, an inference segment is generated for every part the video was divided into. And the final label of the video is determined by the average score of those 10 segments.

Use the following command to run ActionRecognitionNet evaluation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao action_recognition evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
                                -k <key>
                                model=<model to be evaluated>
                                [gpu_id=<gpu index>]
                                [batch_size=<batch size>]
                                [test_dataset_dir=<path to test dataset>]
                                [video_eval_mode=<evaluation mode for the video>]
                                [video_num_segments=<number of segments for :code:`conv` mode>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: THe xperiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment. This should be the same as a training spec file.

  • -k, --key：The encoding key for the .tlt model.

  • model: The .tlt model.

Optional Arguments

  • gpu_id: The GPU index used to run the evaluation. You can specify the GPU index used to run evaluation when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that evaluation can only run on a single GPU.

  • batch_size: The batch size to perform inference in evaluation. The default value is 1.

  • test_dataset_dir: The path to the test dataset. If not set, the validation dateset in the experiment_spec will be used.

  • video_eval_mode: The evaluation mode for the video:

    • center: Evaluation inference is performed on the middle part of frames in the video clip. This is the default mode.

    • conv: Evaluation inference is performed on a number of segments out of a video clip. The final prediction is averaged among all the segments.

  • video_num_segments: The number of segments sampled in a video clip for conv evaluation mode. The default value is 10.

Here’s an example of using the ActionRecognitionNet evaluation command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao action_recognition evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -k $YOUR_KEY model=$TRAINED_TLT_MODEL


Running Inference on the Model

Use the following command to run inference on ActionRecognitionNet with the .tlt model.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao action_recognition inference -e <experiment_spec>
                                 -k <key>
                                 model=<inference model>
                                 inference_dataset_dir=<path to dataset to be inferenced>
                                 [gpu_id=<gpu index>]
                                 [batch_size=<batch size>]
                                 [video_inf_mode=<inference >]
                                 [video_num_segments]

The output will be formatted as [video_sample_path] [labels list of inference segments in this video].

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up inference. This can be the same as the training spec.

  • -k, --key：The encoding key for the .tlt model.

  • model: The .tlt model to perform inference with.

  • inference_dataset_dir: The path to the dataset to perform inference with. It should be a class-level directory, as described in the Preparing the Dataset section.

Optional Arguments

  • gpu_id: The GPU index used to run the inference. You can specify the GPU index used to run inference when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that inference can only run on a single GPU.

  • batch_size: The batch size to perform inference in evaluation. The default value is 1.

  • video_inf_mode: The inference mode for the video:

    • center: Inference is performed on the middle part of frames in the video clip. This is the default mode.

    • conv: Inference is performed on a number of segments in a video clip. All the segment preidctions will be kept in a label list.

  • video_num_segments: The number of segments sampled in a video clip for the conv inference mode.

Here’s an example ActionRecognitionNet inference command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao action_recognition inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -k $KEY
                                 model=$SAVED_TRT_ENGINE
                                 inference_dataset_dir=$PATH_TO_INF_DATASET

The expected output for the fall class would be as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/path/to/fall/video_1 [fall]
/path/to/fall/video_2 [fall]
...


Exporting the Model

Use the following command to export ActionRecognitionNet to .etlt format for deployment:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao action_recognition export -k <key>
                              -e <experiment_spec>
                              model=<tlt checkpoint to be exported>
                              [gpu_id=<gpu index>]
                              [output_file=<path to exported file>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up export. This can be the same as the training spec.

  • -k, --key：The encoding key for the .tlt model.

  • model: The .tlt model to be exported.

Optional Arguments

  • gpu_id: The GPU index used to run the export. We can specify the GPU index used to run export when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that export can only run on a single GPU

  • output_file: The path to save the exported model to. The default path is in the same directory of \*.tlt model.

Here’s an example of using the ActionRecognitionNet export command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao action_recognition export -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -k $YOUR_KEY model=$TLT_TRAINED_MODEL


Deploying the Model

The deep learning and computer vision models that you trained can be deployed on edge devices, such as a Jetson Xavier, Jetson Nano, or Tesla, or in the cloud with NVIDIA GPUs. The exported \*.etlt model can be used in a stand-alone TensorRT inference sample or in DeepStream.

DeepStream SDK is a streaming analytic toolkit to accelerate building AI-based video analytic applications. TAO Toolkit is integrated with DeepStream SDK, so models trained with TAO Toolkit will work out of the box with Deepstream.

Deploying the ActionRecognitionNet in the DeepStream sample

Once you get the .etlt ActionRecognitionNet model, you can deploy it into the DeepStream 3d-action-recognition sample app. Refer to the sample applications documentation for detailed steps to run action recogintion in DeepStream.

Running ActionRecognitionNet Inference on the Stand-Alone Sample

A stand-alone TensorRT inference sample is also provided. It consumes the TensorRT engine and supports running with 2D/3D input on images. The sample can be found on Github.

To use this sample, you need to generate the TensorRT engine out of a \*.etlt model using tao-converter.

Using tao-converter

The tao-converter is a tool that is provided with the TAO Toolkit to facilitate the deployment of TAO Toolkit trained models on TensorRT and/or Deepstream. For deployment platforms with an x86 based CPU and discrete GPUs, the tao-converter is distributed within the TAO Docker. Therefore, we suggest using the Docker to generate the engine. However, you will need to adhere to the same minor version of TensorRT that is distributed with the Docker. The TAO Docker includes TensorRT version 8.0. To use the engine with a different minor version of TensorRT, copy the converter from /opt/nvidia/tools/tao-converter to the target machine and follow the instructions for x86 to run it and generate a TensorRT engine.

For the aarch64 platform, the tao-converter is available to download from Dev Zone.

Here is a sample command to generate the ActionRecognitionNet engine through tao-converter:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#convert 2D RGB model with input sequence length is 32 and input size is 224x224:
tao-converter <2d_rgb_etlt_model> -k <key_to_etlt_model> -p input_rgb,1x96x224x224,4x96x224x224,16x96x224x224 -e <path_to_generated_trt_engine> -t fp16

#convert 3D RGB model with input sequence length is 32 and input size is 224x224:
tao-converter <3d_rgb_etlt_model> -k <key_to_etlt_model> -p input_rgb,1x3x32x224x224,4x3x32x224x224,16x3x32x224x224 -e <path_to_generated_trt_engine> -t fp16

This command will generate an optimized TensorRT engine with dynamic batch size (1~16).

Usage of inference sample

Once you get the tensorrt engine, you can deploy the engine in the stand-alone sample. Use the following command to run inference:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
python ar_trt_inference.py --input_images_folder <path to input images folder> \
                           --trt_engine <path to tensorrt engine> \
                           [--center_crop] \
                           [--input_2d]

Required Arguments

  • --input_images_folder: The path to input images folder. It should be a video_<n> level directory as described in the Preparing the Dataset section.

  • --trt_engine: The path to the TensorRT engine.

Optional Arguments

  • --center_crop: Resizes the input images with a short side to 256 and center crops to a 224x224 area. If this flag is not set, the input images will be directly resized to 224x224.

  • --input_2d: Set this flag if the engine is generated from a 2D model.

Note

The script will do inference on the images in the folder through a 32-len sliding window with stride 1, which means the inference will be done on sequences as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[frame_0, frame_1, frame_2, ..., frame_31]
[frame_1, frame_2, frame_3, ..., frame_32]
....

