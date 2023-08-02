N-Gram Language Model

The following is an example of the config spec for training train.yaml file. You can change any of these parameters and pass them to the train command.

Copy Copied! model: intermediate: True order: 2 pruning: - 0 training_ds: is_tarred: false is_file: true data_dir: ??? validation_ds: is_tarred: false is_file: true data_dir: ??? vocab_file: "" encryption_key: "tlt_encode"

Parameter Data Type Default Description training_ds.data_dir string – Path to dataset file. model.order int – Order of N-Gram model (maximum number of grams) vocab_file string – Optional path to vocab file to limit vocabulary learned by model. model.intermediate boolean true Choose from [true,false]. If True, creates intermediate file - required for finetune and interpolate model.pruning list[int] [0] Prune grams with counts less than or equal to threshold provided for each gram. Non-decreasing. Starts with 0 export_to string – The path to the trained .tlt model

The following is an example of the command for training the model:

Copy Copied! !tao n_gram train -e /specs/nlp/lm/n_gra/train.yaml \ training_ds.data_dir=PATH_TO_DATA \ model.order=4 \ model.pruning=[0,1,1,3] \ -k $KEY

-e : The experiment-specification file to set up training

model.order : Model order

training_ds.data_dir : The dataset directory

-k : The encryption key

model.intermediate : If true, saves intermediate file format as well

model.pruning : List of pruning thresholds for each gram order, ascending in order. Must be non-decreasing and start with 0.

At the start of evaluation, TAO Toolkit will print out a log of the experiment specification, a summary of the training dataset, and the model parameters.

As the model starts training, you will see a progress bar. At the end of training, TAO Toolkit will save the model ARPA to the results directory.