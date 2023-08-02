DeformableDETR
DeformableDETR is an object-detection model that is included in the TAO Toolkit. It supports the following tasks:
convert
train
evaluate
inference
export
These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:
tao deformable_detr <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>
where,
args_per_subtask are the command-line arguments required for a given subtask. Each
subtask is explained in detail in the following sections.
DeformableDETR expects directories of images for training or validation and annotated JSON files in COCO format.
Sharding the Data
Sharding is not necessary if the annotation is already in JSON format and your dataset is smaller than the COCO dataset.
For a large dataset, you can optionally use
convert to shard the dataset into smaller chunks
to reduce the memory burden. In this process, KITTI-based annotations are converted into smaller sharded
JSON files, similar to other object detection networks. Here is an example spec file for converting
KITTI-based folders into multiple sharded JSON files.
input_source: /workspace/tao-experiments/data/sequence.txt
output_dir: /workspace/tao-experiments/sharded
image_dir_name: images
label_dir_name: labels
num_shards: 32
num_partitions: 1
The details of each parameter are summarized in the table below:
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
None
|
The
|
|
string
|
None
|
The output directory where sharded JSON files will be stored
|
|
string
|
None
|
The relative path to the directory containing images from the path listed in
|
|
string
|
None
|
The relative path to the directory containing JSON data from the path listed in
|
|
unsigned int
|
32
|
The number of shards per partition
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of partitions in the data
|
>0
The following example shows how to use the command:
tao deformable_detr convert -e /path/to/spec.yaml
The training experiment spec file for DeformableDETR includes
model_config,
train_config, and
dataset_config parameters.
Here is an example spec file for training a DeformableDETR model with a resnet50 backbone on a COCO dataset.
dataset_config:
train_data_sources:
- image_dir: /path/to/coco/train2017/
json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_train2017.json
val_data_sources:
- image_dir: /path/to/coco/val2017/
json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json
num_classes: 91
batch_size: 2
workers: 8
augmentation_config:
scales: [480, 512, 544, 576, 608, 640, 672, 704, 736, 768, 800]
input_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
input_std: [0.229, 0.224, 0.225]
horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
train_random_resize: [400, 500, 600]
train_random_crop_min: 384
train_random_crop_max: 600
random_resize_max_size: 1333
test_random_resize: 800
model_config:
pretrained_backbone_path: /path/to/your-pretrained-backbone-model
backbone: resnet50
train_backbone: True
num_feature_levels: 4
dec_layers: 6
enc_layers: 6
num_queries: 300
with_box_refine: True
dropout_ratio: 0.3
train_config:
optim:
lr_backbone: 2e-5
lr: 2e-4
lr_steps: [10, 20, 30, 40]
momentum: 0.9
epochs: 50
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the model architecture
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the training process
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the dataset
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of GPUs to use
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of nodes. If the value is larger than 1, multi-node is enabled.
|
>0
|
|
string
|
None
|
The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files
|
|
string
|
None
|
The directory where experiment results are saved
|
|
string
|
None
|
The intermediate checkpoint to resume training from
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of training epochs that should run per validation
|
>0
|
|
float
|
0.1
|
The amount to clip the gradient by the L2 norm. A value of 0.0 specifies no clipping.
|
>=0
|
|
float
|
0.5
|
A threshold for confidence scores
|
>=0
model_config
The
model_config parameter provides options to change the DeformableDETR architecture.
model_config:
pretrained_backbone_path: /path/to/your-resnet50-pretrained-model
backbone: resnet50
train_backbone: True
num_feature_levels: 4
dec_layers: 6
enc_layers: 6
num_queries: 300
with_box_refine: True
dropout_ratio: 0.3
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
None
|
The optional path to the pretrained backbone file
|
string to the path
|
|
string
|
resnet50
|
The backbone name of the model. Currently, the only supported backbone is resnet50.
|
resnet50
|
|
bool
|
True
|
A flag specifying whether to train the backbone or not.
|
True/False
|
|
unsigned int
|
4
|
The number of feature levels to use in the model
|
1,2,3,4
|
|
unsigned int
|
6
|
The number of decoder layers in the transformer
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
6
|
The number of encoder layers in the transformer
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
300
|
The number of queries
|
>0
|
|
bool
|
True
|
A flag specifying whether to enbable the Iterative Bounding Box Refinement
|
True/False
|
|
float
|
0.3
|
The probability to drop out hidden units
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
|
|
float
|
2.0
|
The relative weight of the classification error in the matching cost
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
5.0
|
The relative weight of the L1 error of the bounding box coordinates in the matching cost
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
2.0
|
The relative weight of the giou loss of the bounding box in the matching cost
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
0.25
|
The alpha in the focal loss
|
>0.0
|
|
bool
|
True
|
A flag specifying whether to use auxiliary decoding losses (loss at each decoder layer)
|
True/False
train_config
The
train_config parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process.
train_config:
optim:
lr: 0.0001
lr_backbone: 0.00001
momentum: 0.9
weight_decay: 0.0001
lr_scheduler: MultiStep
lr_steps: [10, 20, 30, 40]
lr_decay: 0.1
epochs: 50
checkpoint_interval: 1
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
dict config
|
The config for the optimizer, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
50
|
The total number of epochs to run the experiment
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
51
|
The interval at which the checkpoints are saved
|
>0
optim
The
optim parameter defines the config for the optimizer in training, including the
learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay.
optim:
lr: 0.0001
lr_backbone: 0.00001
momentum: 0.9
weight_decay: 0.0001
lr_scheduler: MultiStep
lr_steps: [10, 20, 30, 40]
lr_decay: 0.1
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
float
|
1e-4
|
The initial learning rate for training the model, excluding the backbone
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
1e-5
|
The initial learning rate for training the backbone
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
0.1
|
The initial learning rate for training the linear projection layer
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
0.9
|
The momentum for the AdamW optimizer
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
1e-4
|
The weight decay coefficient
|
>0.0
|
|
string
|
MultiStep
|
The learning scheduler. Two schedulers are provided:
|
MultiStep/StepLR
|
|
float
|
0.1
|
The decreasing factor for the learning rate scheduler
|
>0.0
|
|
int list
|
[10]
|
The steps to decrease the learning rate for the
|
int list
|
|
unsigned int
|
10
|
The steps to decrease the learning rate for the
|
>0
|
|
string
|
val_loss
|
The monitor value for the
|
val_loss/train_loss
|
|
string
|
AdamW
|
The optimizer use during training
|
AdamW/SGD
dataset_config
The
dataset_config parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, and
augmentation.
dataset_config:
train_data_sources:
- image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/train2017/
json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_train2017.json
val_data_sources:
- image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/val2017/
json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json
num_classes: 91
batch_size: 2
workers: 8
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
list dict
|
|
The training data sources
|
|
|
list dict
|
|
The validation data sources
|
|
|
unsigned int
|
4
|
The number of classes in the training data
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
32
|
The batch size for training and validation
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
8
|
The number of parallel workers processing data
|
>0
|
|
string
|
default_sampler
|
The minibatch sampling method. Non-default sampling methods can be enabled for multi-node jobs
|
default_sampler/non_uniform_sampler/uniform_sampler
|
|
dict config
|
The parameters to define the augmentation method
augmentation_config
The
augmentation_config parameter contains hyperparameters for augmentation.
augmentation_config:
scales: [480, 512, 544, 576, 608, 640, 672, 704, 736, 768, 800]
input_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
input_std: [0.229, 0.224, 0.225]
horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
train_random_resize: [400, 500, 600]
train_random_crop_min: 384
train_random_crop_max: 600
random_resize_max_size: 1333
test_random_resize: 800
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
int list
|
[480, 512, 544, 576,
|
A list of sizes to perform random resize.
|
|
|
float list
|
[0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
|
The input mean for RGB frames:
|
float list / size=1 or 3
|
|
float list
|
[0.229, 0.224, 0.225]
|
The input std for RGB frames:
|
float list / size=1 or 3
|
|
float
|
0.5
|
Specifies whether to center crop the images in validation.
|
|
int list
|
[400, 500, 600]
|
A list of sizes to perform random resize for train data
|
|
unsigned int
|
384
|
The minimum random crop size for training data
|
|
unsigned int
|
600
|
The maximum random crop size for training data
|
|
unsigned int
|
1333
|
The maximum random resize size for train data
|
|
unsigned int
|
800
|
The random resize size for test data
To train a DeformableDETR model, use this command:
tao deformable_detr train [-h] -e <experiment_spec>
[-r <results_dir>]
[-k <key>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment
Optional Arguments
-r, --results_dir: The path to the folder where the experiment outputs should be written. If not specified, the
output_dirfrom the spec file will be used.
-k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to save or load a
.tltmodel. If not specified, the
encryption_keyfrom the spec file will be used.
--gpus: The number of GPUs to run training
--num_nodes: The number of nodes to run training. If this value is larger than 1, distributed multi-node training is enabled.
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of the
train command:
tao deformable_detr train -e /path/to/spec.yaml
To run evaluation with a DeformableDETR model, use this command:
tao deformable_detr evaluate [-h] -e <experiment_spec>
-k <key>
model_path=<model to be evaluated>
output_dir=<results directory>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment. This should be the same as the training specification file.
-k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to save or load a
.tltmodel.
model_path: The
.tltmodel to be evaluated.
output_dir: The directory where the evaluation result is stored.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command:
tao deformable_detr evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml -k $YOUR_KEY model_path=/path/to/model.tlt output_dir=/path/to/results/
The inference tool for DeformableDETR models can be used to visualize bboxes and generate frame-by- frame KITTI format labels on a directory of images.
tao deformable_detr inference [-h] -e <experiment spec file>
-k <key>
model_path=<model to be evaluated>
output_dir=<results directory>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The path to an experiment spec file
-k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to save or load a
.tltmodel
model_path: The
.tltmodel to be used
output_dir: The directory where the inference result is stored
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command:
tao deformable_detr inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml -k $YOUR_KEY model_path=/path/to/model.tlt output_dir=/path/to/results/
The export
tao deformable_detr export [-h] -e <experiment spec file>
-k <key>
model_path=<trained tlt model to be xported>
output_file=<etlt path>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The path to an experiment spec file
-k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to save or load a
.tltmodel
model_path: The
.tltmodel to be exported
output_file: The etlt file to be stored.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
export command:
tao deformable_detr export -e /path/to/spec.yaml -k $YOUR_KEY model_path=/path/to/model.tlt output_file=/path/to/model.etlt
For deployment, please refer to TAO Deploy documentation.
Refer to the Integrating a Deformable DETR Model page for more information about deploying a Deformable DETR model to DeepStream.