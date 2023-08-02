TAO Deploy Installation

To deploy TAO models to TensorRT from the tao-deploy container, you should first identify the latest docker tag associated with the tao launcher by running tao-deploy info --verbose .

The following is sample output from TAO 4.0.1:

Copy Copied! Configuration of the TAO Toolkit Instance dockers: nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit: 4.0.0-deploy: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. classification_tf1 2. classification_tf2 3. deformable_detr 4. detectnet_v2 5. dssd 6. efficientdet_tf1 7. efficientdet_tf2 8. faster_rcnn 9. lprnet 10. mask_rcnn 11. multitask_classification 12. retinanet 13. segformer 14. ssd 15. unet 16. yolo_v3 17. yolo_v4 18. yolo_v4_tiny format_version: 2.0 toolkit_version: 4.0.0 published_date: 12/06/2022

The container name associated with the task can be retrieved as $DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG . For example, from the log above, the Docker name to run detectnet_v2 can be derived as follows:

Copy Copied! export DOCKER_REGISTRY="nvcr.io" export DOCKER_NAME="nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit" export DOCKER_TAG="4.0.0-deploy" export DOCKER_CONTAINER=$DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG

Once you have the Docker name, invoke the container by running the commands defined by the network without the tao-deploy prefix. For example, the following command will run detectnet_v2 TensorRT engine generation for FP16.