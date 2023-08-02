The retail object detection model detects one or more items within an image and returns a bounding box around each detected item. These retail items are generally packaged commercial goods with barcodes and ingredient labels on them, as seen at a check-out counter.

As part of this model instance, 2 detectors are provided.

Binary class detector 100-class detector

The binary class detector, detects general retail items and returns a single category.

The 100 class retail detector on the other hand, detects one more objects belonging to 100 specific classes.