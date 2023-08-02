TAO Toolkit Clearml Integration

These are the broad steps involved with setting up ClearML for TAO Toolkit:

Setting up a ClearML account Acquiring a ClearML credentials Logging into the ClearML client Setting the configurable data for the ClearML experiment

Sign up for a free account at the ClearML website and then log in to your ClearML account.

Once you have logged in to your ClearML account, generate new credentials by navigating to the settings pane in the top-right corner of this window and clicking on Generate New Credentials.

Note NVIDIA recommends getting the credentials in the form of environment variables for maximum ease of use. You can get these variables by clicking on the Jupyter Notebook tab and copying the env variables.





Install the clearml library on your local machine in a Python3 environment.

Copy Copied! python3 -m pip install clearml





To communicate the data from the local compute unit and render data on the ClearML server dashboard, the ClearML client in the TAO Toolkit container must be logged in and synchronized with your profile. To have the clearml client in the container log in, set the following environment variables with the data you received when setting up your ClearML account.

Copy Copied! %env CLEARML_WEB_HOST=https://app.clear.ml %env CLEARML_API_HOST=https://api.clear.ml %env CLEARML_FILES_HOST=https://files.clear.ml %env CLEARML_API_ACCESS_KEY=<API_ACCESS_KEY> %env CLEARML_API_SECRET_KEY=<API_SECRET_KEY>

To set the environment variable via the TAO Toolkit launcher, use the sample JSON file below for reference and replace the value field under the Envs element of the ~/.tao_mounts.json file.

Copy Copied! { "Mounts": [ { "source": "/path/to/your/data", "destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/data" }, { "source": "/path/to/your/local/results", "destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/results" }, { "source": "/path/to/config/files", "destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/specs" } ], "Envs": [ { "variable": "CLEARML_WEB_HOST", "value": "https://app.clear.ml" }, { "variable": "CLEARML_API_HOST", "value": "https://api.clear.ml" }, { "variable": "CLEARML_FILES_HOST", "value": "https://files.clear.ml" }, { "variable": "CLEARML_API_ACCESS_KEY", "value": "<API_ACCESS_KEY>" }, { "variable": "CLEARML_API_SECRET_KEY", "value": "<API_SECRET_KEY>" } ], "DockerOptions": { "shm_size": "16G", "ulimits": { "memlock": -1, "stack": 67108864 }, "user": "1000:1000", "ports": { "8888": 8888 } } }

Note When running the networks from TAO Toolkit containers directly, use the -e flag with the docker command. For example, to run detectnet_v2 with ClearML directly via the container, use the following code. Copy Copied! docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -v /path/in/host:/path/in/docker \ -e CLEARML_WEB_HOST="https://app.clear.ml" \ -e CLEARML_API_HOST="https://api.clear.ml" \ -e CLEARML_FILES_HOST="https://files.clear.ml" \ -e CLEARML_API_ACCESS_KEY="<API_ACCESS_KEY>" \ -e CLEARML_API_SECRET_KEY="<API_SECRET_KEY>" \ nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:4.0.0-tf1.15.5 \ detectnet_v2 train -e /path/to/experiment/spec.txt \ -r /path/to/results/dir \ -k $KEY --gpus 4



