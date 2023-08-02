Deploying to Deepstream for Segformer

To deploy a TAO-trained Segformer model to DeepStream, you need to use TAO Deploy to generate a device-specific optimized TensorRT engine, which can then be ingested by DeepStream.

Machine-specific optimizations are performed as part of the engine creation process, so you should generate a distinct engine for each environment and hardware configuration. Furthermore, if the TensorRT or CUDA libraries of the inference environment are updated (including minor version updates), or if a new model is generated, you will need to generate new engines. Running an engine that was generated with a different version of TensorRT and CUDA is not supported and will cause unknown behavior that affects inference speed, accuracy, and stability–or it may fail to run altogether.

See the Exporting the Model documentation for UNet for more details on how to export a TAO model.