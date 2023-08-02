Classification (TF2) with TAO Deploy
TF2 Classification etlt file generated from
tao export is taken as an input to
tao-deploy to generate
optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about training the TF2 Classification, please refer to
TF2 Classification training documentation.
Same spec file can be used as the
tao classification_tf2 export command.
Export Config
The
export configuration contains the parameters of exporting a
.etlt model to TensorRT engine, which can be used for deployment.
|
Field
|
Description
|
Data Type and Constraints
|
Recommended/Typical Value
|
output_path
|
The path to save the exported .etlt model
|
string
|
False
|
engine_file
|
The path where the generated engine will be stored
|
string
|
False
|
cal_image_dir
|
The directory containing images to be used for calibration
|
string
|
False
|
cal_cache_file
|
The path to calibration cache file
|
string
|
False
|
cal_data_file
|
The path to calibration data file
|
string
|
False
|
batches
|
The size of batches to be iterated for calibration
|
unsigned int
|
10
|
batch_size
|
The batch size for each batch
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
data_type
|
The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
string
|
FP32
|
min_batch_size
|
The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
opt_batch_size
|
The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
max_batch_size
|
The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
max_workspace_size
|
The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
unsigned int
|
2
Below is a sample spec file for TF2 classification.
results_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/'
key: 'nvidia_tao'
data:
train_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/train"
val_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/val"
preprocess_mode: 'torch'
model:
arch: 'efficientnet-b0'
input_image_size: [3,256,256]
input_image_depth: 8
evaluate:
dataset_path: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test'
model_path: '/export/efficientnet-b0.int8.engine'
top_k: 3
batch_size: 256
n_workers: 8
inference:
model_path: '/export/efficientnet-b0.int8.engine'
image_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test/aeroplane'
classmap: '/workspace/tao-experiments/classmap.json'
export:
output_path: '/export/efficientnet-b0.etlt'
data_type: 'int8'
engine_file: '/export/efficientnet-b0.int8.engine'
cal_image_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test'
cal_data_file: '/export/calib.tensorfile'
cal_cache_file: '/export/cal.bin'
batch_size: 16
max_batch_size: 16
batches: 10
Use the following command to run TF2 Classification engine generation:
tao-deploy classification_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
key=<key> \
export.output_path=/path/to/etlt/file \
export.engine_file=/path/to/engine/file \
export.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.
-k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to load a
.etltmodel.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate INT8 TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy classification_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
key=$YOUR_KEY \
export.output_path=$ETLT_FILE \
export.engine_file=$ENGINE_FILE \
export.data_type=int8
Same spec file as TAO evaluation spec file.
Use the following command to run TF2 Classification engine evaluation:
tao-deploy classification_tf2 evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
evaluate.model_path=/path/to/engine/file \
results_dir=/path/to/outputs
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.
evaluate.model_path: The engine file to run evaluation.
results_dir: The directory where evaluation results will be stored.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy classification_tf2 evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
evaluate.model_path=$ENGINE_FILE \
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
Same spec file as TAO inference spec file.
Use the following command to run TF2 Classification engine inference:
tao-deploy classification_tf2 inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
inference.model_path=/path/to/engine/file \
results_dir=/path/to/outputs
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference specification file.
inference.model_path: The engine file to run inference.
results_dir: The directory where inference results will be stored.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy classification_tf2 inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
inference.model_path=$ENGINE_FILE \
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
The csv predictions will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/result.csv.