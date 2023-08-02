Classification (TF2) with TAO Deploy

Same spec file can be used as the tao classification_tf2 export command.

The export configuration contains the parameters of exporting a .etlt model to TensorRT engine, which can be used for deployment.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value output_path The path to save the exported .etlt model string False engine_file The path where the generated engine will be stored string False cal_image_dir The directory containing images to be used for calibration string False cal_cache_file The path to calibration cache file string False cal_data_file The path to calibration data file string False batches The size of batches to be iterated for calibration unsigned int 10 batch_size The batch size for each batch unsigned int 1 data_type The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine string FP32 min_batch_size The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape unsigned int 1 opt_batch_size The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape unsigned int 1 max_batch_size The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape unsigned int 1 max_workspace_size The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine unsigned int 2

Below is a sample spec file for TF2 classification.

Copy Copied! results_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/' key: 'nvidia_tao' data: train_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/train" val_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/val" preprocess_mode: 'torch' model: arch: 'efficientnet-b0' input_image_size: [3,256,256] input_image_depth: 8 evaluate: dataset_path: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test' model_path: '/export/efficientnet-b0.int8.engine' top_k: 3 batch_size: 256 n_workers: 8 inference: model_path: '/export/efficientnet-b0.int8.engine' image_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test/aeroplane' classmap: '/workspace/tao-experiments/classmap.json' export: output_path: '/export/efficientnet-b0.etlt' data_type: 'int8' engine_file: '/export/efficientnet-b0.int8.engine' cal_image_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test' cal_data_file: '/export/calib.tensorfile' cal_cache_file: '/export/cal.bin' batch_size: 16 max_batch_size: 16 batches: 10

Use the following command to run TF2 Classification engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao-deploy classification_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ key=<key> \ export.output_path=/path/to/etlt/file \ export.engine_file=/path/to/engine/file \ export.data_type=<data_type>





-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

-k, --key : A user-specific encoding key to load a .etlt model.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate INT8 TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao-deploy classification_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC key=$YOUR_KEY \ export.output_path=$ETLT_FILE \ export.engine_file=$ENGINE_FILE \ export.data_type=int8



