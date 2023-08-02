EfficientDet (TF1) with TAO Deploy
TF1 EfficientDet etlt file generated from
tao export is taken as an input to
tao-deploy to generate
optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about training the TF1 EfficientDet, please refer to TF1 EfficientDet training documentation.
Same spec file can be used as the
tao efficientdet_tf1 export command.
Use the following command to run TF1 EfficientDet engine generation:
tao-deploy efficientdet_tf1 gen_trt_engine [-h] [-v]
-m MODEL_PATH
-k KEY
[--data_type {fp32,fp16,int8}]
[--engine_file ENGINE_FILE]
[--cal_image_dir CAL_IMAGE_DIR]
[--cal_cache_file CAL_CACHE_FILE]
[--max_batch_size MAX_BATCH_SIZE]
[--min_batch_size MIN_BATCH_SIZE]
[--opt_batch_size OPT_BATCH_SIZE]
[--batch_size BATCH_SIZE]
[--batches BATCHES]
[--max_workspace_size MAX_WORKSPACE_SIZE]
[-s STRICT_TYPE_CONSTRAINTS]
[--force_ptq FORCE_PTQ]
[--gpu_index GPU_INDEX]
[--log_file LOG_FILE]
Required Arguments
-m, --model_path: The
.etltmodel to be converted.
-k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to load a
.etltmodel.
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
--data_type: The desired engine data type. The options are
fp32,
fp16,
int8. The default value is
fp32. A calibration cache will be generated in INT8 mode. If using INT8, the following INT8 arguments are required.
--engine_file: Path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific, and cannot be generalized across GPUs. As TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to training GPU.
-s, --strict_type_constraints: A Boolean flag indicating whether to apply the TensorRT strict type constraints when building the TensorRT engine.
--gpu_index: The index of (discrete) GPUs used for exporting the model. You can specify the index of the GPU to run export if the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that gen_trt_engine can only run on a single GPU.
--log_file: The path to the log file. The default path is “stdout”.
INT8 Engine Generation Required Arguments
--cal_image_dir: Directory of images to use for calibration.
The number of batches is obtained from the value set to the
--batches parameter,
and the
batch_size is obtained from the value set to the
--batch_size parameter.
For EfficientDet, calibration occurs as a one-step process with the data batches being generated
on the fly. Be sure that the directory mentioned in
--cal_image_dir has at least
batch_size * batches number of images in it. The valid image extensions are .jpg,
.jpeg, and .png. In this case, the
input_dimensions of the calibration tensors
are derived from the input layer of the
.etlt model.
INT8 Engine Generation Optional Arguments
--cal_cache_file: The path to save the calibration cache file to. The default value is
./cal.bin.
--batches: Number of batches to use for calibration. The default value is 10.
--batch_size: Batch size to use for calibration. The default value is 1.
--max_batch_size: Maximum batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.
--min_batch_size: Minimum batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.
--opt_batch_size: Optimal batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.
--max_workspace_size: Maximum workspace size in Gb of TensorRT engine. The default value is: (2 Gb).
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate INT8 TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy efficientdet_tf1 gen_trt_engine -m /workspace/model.step-1000.etlt \
-k $KEY \
--data_type int8 \
--batch_size 8 \
--batches 10 \
--cal_cache_file /export/cal.bin \
--cal_image_dir /workspace/raw-data/val2017 \
--engine_file /export/int8.engine
Label file will be derived from
dataset_config.validation_json_file from the spec file.
Same spec file as TAO evaluation spec file. Sample spec file:
dataset_config {
num_classes: 91
image_size: "512,512"
training_file_pattern: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/train*.tfrecord"
validation_file_pattern: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/val*.tfrecord"
validation_json_file: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json"
max_instances_per_image: 100
skip_crowd_during_training: True
}
eval_config {
eval_batch_size: 16
eval_epoch_cycle: 2
eval_samples: 500
min_score_thresh: 0.4
max_detections_per_image: 100
}
Use the following command to run TF1 EfficientDet engine evaluation:
tao-deploy efficientdet_tf1 evaluate [-h]
-e EXPERIMENT_SPEC
-m MODEL_PATH
[-i IMAGE_DIR]
[-r RESULTS_DIR]
[--gpu_index GPU_INDEX]
[--log_file LOG_FILE]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.
-m, --model_path: The engine file to run evaluation.
-i, --image_dir: The directory where test images are located.
-r, --results_dir: The directory where evaluation results will be stored.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy efficientdet_tf1 inference -m /export/int8.engine \
-e /workspace/efficientdet_retrain.txt \
-i /workspace/raw-data/val2017 \
-r /workspace/tao-experiments/inference
tao-deploy efficientdet_tf1 inference [-h]
-e EXPERIMENT_SPEC
-m MODEL_PATH
[-i IMAGE_DIR]
[-b BATCH_SIZE]
[-r RESULTS_DIR]
[--gpu_index GPU_INDEX]
[--log_file LOG_FILE]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.
-m, --model_path: The engine file to run evaluation.
-i, --image_dir: The directory where test images are located.
-r, --results_dir: The directory where evaluation results will be stored.
-b, --batch_size: The batch size used for evaluation. Note that this value can not be larger than
--max_batch_sizeused during the engine generation. If not specified,
eval_config.batch_sizewill be used instead.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy efficientdet_tf1 inference -m /export/int8.engine \
-e /workspace/efficientdet_retrain.txt \
-i /workspace/raw-data/val2017 \
-r /workspace/tao-experiments/inference
The visualization will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated and KITTI format predictions will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/labels.