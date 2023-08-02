Topics
NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
NVIDIA TAO
NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
3D Object Detection
3D Object Detection
PointPillars
Preparing the Dataset
Creating an Experiment Spec File
Training the Model
Evaluating the model
Running Inference on the PointPillars Model
Pruning and Retrain a PointPillars Model
Exporting the Model
Deploying the Model
Last updated on Aug 2, 2023