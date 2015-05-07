Action Specs

comments parameter display_name value_type description default_value examples valid_min valid_max valid_options required regex popular valid_options_description

version Schema Version const The version of this schema 1

Generates randomness around a point. Seed is where you begin try converging towards. Only required if needed to replicate a run. Does the log push out this value? random_seed Random Seed integer Seed value for the random number generator in the network 42 >=0

verbose Verbose bool Flag of verbosity TRUE TRUE, FALSE

dataset_config Dataset collection Parameters to configure the dataset

JPG/PNG - auto pick this up dataset_config.image_extension Image Extension string Extension of the images to be used. png png,jpg, __jpeg__ yes __png__, __jpg__, __jpeg__

Can be system generated - after conversion. This is the dataset preparation step. dataset_config.data_sources.tfrecords_path TFRecord Path hidden /shared/users/1234/datasets/5678/tfrecords/kitti_trainval/*

Where the dataset is - where the images are. Will it figure it out from the parent directory? dataset_config.data_sources.image_directory_path Image Path hidden /shared/users/1234/datasets/5678/training

Read all labels in the label file (car, truck, suv, person). Ask the user to map it to Vehicle/Person. dataset_config.target_class_mapping Target Class Mappings list This parameter maps the class names in the tfrecords to the target class to be trained in the network. An element is defined for every source class to target class mapping. This field was included with the intention of grouping similar class objects under one umbrella. For example: car, van, heavy_truck etc may be grouped under automobile.

Class you want to train for (vehicle) dataset_config.target_class_mapping.key Class Key string The “key” field is the value of the class name in the tfrecords file. person ^[-a-zA-Z0-9_]{1,40}$

Class defined in the label file (car, truck, suv -> map to vehicle) dataset_config.target_class_mapping.value Class Value string The “value” field corresponds to the value that the network is expected to learn. person ^[-a-zA-Z0-9_]{1,40}$

Default - 0 dataset_config.validation_fold Validation Fold integer In case of an n fold tfrecords, you define the index of the fold to use for validation. For sequencewise validation choose the validation fold in the range [0, N-1]. For random split partitioning, force the validation fold index to 0 as the tfrecord is just 2-fold. 0

Dataset specific config - augmentation augmentation_config Data Augmentation collection Collection of parameters to configure the preprocessing and on the fly data augmentation Yes

The resolution at which the network should be trained for. Get the max dimesnion of images in the dataset and set the as the default behind the scenes - has to be multiple of 16. augmentation_config.preprocessing.output_image_width Image Width integer The width of the augmentation output. This is the same as the width of the network input and must be a multiple of 16. 960 480 yes Yes

Get the max dimesnion of images in the dataset and set the as the default behind the scenes - has to be multiple of 16 augmentation_config.preprocessing.output_image_height Image Height integer The height of the augmentation output. This is the same as the height of the network input and must be a multiple of 16. 544 272 yes Yes

Smaller side of image(height or width) augmentation_config.preprocessing.output_image_min Image smaller side’s size integer The smaller side of image size. This is used for resize and keep aspect ratio in FasterRCNN. If this value is postive, preprocessor will resize the image and keep aspect ratio, such that the smaller side’s size is this value. The other side will scale accordingly by aspect ratio. This value has to be a multiple of 16. 0

Limit of larger side’s size of an image when resize and keep aspect ratio augmentation_config.preprocessing.output_image_max Limit of larger side’s size when resize and keep aspect ratio integer The maximum size of image’s larger side. If after resize and keeping aspect ratio, the larger side is exceeds this limit, the image will be resized such that the larger side’s size is this value, and hence the smaller side’s size is smaller than output_image_min. This value has to be a multiple of 16. 0

Flag to enable automatic image scaling augmentation_config.preprocessing.enable_auto_resize Flag to enable or disable automatic image scaling bool If True, automatic image scaling will be enabled. Otherwise, disabled. TRUE TRUE, FALSE

Limit of what min dimension you DONT want to train for. Default 10x10 augmentation_config.preprocessing.min_bbox_width Bounding Box Width float The minimum width of the object labels to be considered for training. 1 0 yes >=0

Limit of what min dimension you DONT want to train for. Default 10x10 augmentation_config.preprocessing.min_bbox_height Bounding Box Height float The minimum height of the object labels to be considered for training. 1 0 yes >=0

3 channel default augmentation_config.preprocessing.output_image_channel Image Channel integer The channel depth of the augmentation output. This is the same as the channel depth of the network input. Currently, 1-channel input is not recommended for datasets with JPG images. For PNG images, both 3-channel RGB and 1-channel monochrome images are supported. 3 1, 3 yes 3, 1

0 augmentation_config.preprocessing.crop_right Crop Right integer The right boundary of the crop to be extracted from the original image. 0 0 yes >=0

0 augmentation_config.preprocessing.crop_left Crop Left integer The left boundary of the crop to be extracted from the original image. 0 0 yes >=0

0 augmentation_config.preprocessing.crop_top Crop Top integer The top boundary of the crop to be extracted from the original image. 0 0 yes >=0

0 augmentation_config.preprocessing.crop_bottom Crop Bottom integer The bottom boundary of the crop to be extracted from the original image. 0 0 yes >=0

0 augmentation_config.preprocessing.scale_height Scale Height float The floating point factor to scale the height of the cropped images. 0 0 yes >=0

0 augmentation_config.preprocessing.scale_width Scale Width float The floating point factor to scale the width of the cropped images. 0 0 yes >=0

Enable - go to default, disable - go to 0. Check for the right default values with TAO Toolkit Engg. augmentation_config.spatial_augmentation.hflip_probability Horizontal-Flip Probability float The probability to flip an input image horizontally. 0.5 0 1 [0, 1)

Enable - go to default, disable - go to 0. Check for the right default values with TAO Toolkit Engg. augmentation_config.spatial_augmentation.vflip_probability Vertical-Flip Probability float The probability to flip an input image vertically. 0 0 1 [0, 1)

Enable - go to default, disable - go to 1. Check for the right default values with TAO Toolkit Engg. augmentation_config.spatial_augmentation.zoom_min Minimum Zoom Scale float The minimum zoom scale of the input image. 1 0 (0, 1]

Enable - go to default, disable - go to 1. Check for the right default values with TAO Toolkit Engg. augmentation_config.spatial_augmentation.zoom_max Maximum Zoom Scale float The maximum zoom scale of the input image. 1 0 [1, 2)

Enable - go to default, disable - go to 0. Check for the right default values with TAO Toolkit Engg which will disable vs enable. augmentation_config.spatial_augmentation.translate_max_x X-Axis Maximum Traslation float The maximum translation to be added across the x axis. 8 0 >=0

Enable - go to default, disable - go to 0. Check for the right default values with TAO Toolkit Engg. augmentation_config.spatial_augmentation.translate_max_y Y-Axis Maximum Translation float The maximum translation to be added across the y axis. 8 0 >=0

Enable go tyo default, disable - 0 augmentation_config.spatial_augmentation.rotate_rad_max Image Rotation float The angle of rotation to be applied to the images and the training labels. The range is defined between [-rotate_rad_max, rotate_rad_max]. 0.69 0 >=0

augmentation_config.spatial_augmentation.rotate_probability Image Rotation float The probability of image rotation. The range is [0, 1] [0, 1)

augmentation_config.color_augmentation.color_shift_stddev Color Shift Standard Deviation float The standard devidation value for the color shift. 0 0 1 [0, 1)

augmentation_config.color_augmentation.hue_rotation_max Hue Maximum Rotation float The maximum rotation angle for the hue rotation matrix. 25 0 360 [0, 360)

augmentation_config.color_augmentation.saturation_shift_max Saturation Maximum Shift float The maximum shift that changes the saturation. A value of 1.0 means no change in saturation shift. 0.2 0 1 [0, 1)

augmentation_config.color_augmentation.contrast_scale_max Contrast Maximum Scale float The slope of the contrast as rotated around the provided center. A value of 0.0 leaves the contrast unchanged. 0.1 0 1 [0, 1)

augmentation_config.color_augmentation.contrast_center Contrast Center float The center around which the contrast is rotated. Ideally, this is set to half of the maximum pixel value. Since our input images are scaled between 0 and 1.0, you can set this value to 0.5. 0.5 0.5 0.5

Might need different defaults based on task/scenario model_config Model collection

model_config.arch BackBone Architecture string The architecture of the backbone feature extractor to be used for training. resnet:18 resnet:18 yes resnet:10’, ‘resnet:18’, ‘resnet:34’, ‘resnet:50’, ‘resnet:101’, ‘vgg16’, ‘vgg:16’, ‘vgg:19’, ‘googlenet’, ‘mobilenet_v1’, ‘mobilenet_v2’, ‘darknet:19’, ‘darknet:53’, ‘resnet101’, ‘efficientnet:b0’, ‘efficientnet:b1’,

Confirm correct default values model_config.freeze_blocks Freeze Blocks integer This parameter defines which blocks may be frozen from the instantiated feature extractor template, and is different for different feature extractor templates. 0 3 depends on arch

Default values. Verify with TAO Toolkit. 2 sets of defaults required. model_config.freeze_bn Freeze Batch Normalization bool A flag to determine whether to freeze the Batch Normalization layers in the model during training. FALSE TRUE, FALSE

Default values. Verify with TAO Toolkit. 2 sets of defaults required. model_config.all_projections All Projections bool For templates with shortcut connections, this parameter defines whether or not all shortcuts should be instantiated with 1x1 projection layers, irrespective of whether there is a change in stride across the input and output. TRUE TRUE, FALSE

Default values. Verify with TAO Toolkit. 2 sets of defaults required. model_config.use_pooling Use Pooling bool Choose between using strided convolutions or MaxPooling while downsampling. When True, MaxPooling is used to downsample; however, for the object-detection network, NVIDIA recommends setting this to False and using strided convolutions. FALSE TRUE, FALSE

Default values. Verify with TAO Toolkit. 2 sets of defaults required. model_config.dropout_rate Dropout Rate float Probability for drop out 0 0 0.1 [0, 1)

model_config.input_image_config Input Image collection Configuration for input images

model_config.input_image_config.size_height_width collection

model_config.input_image_config.size_height_width.height integer 544

model_config.input_image_config.size_height_width.width integer 960

model_config.input_image_config.image_type Image Type enum The type of images, either RGB or GRAYSCALE __RGB__ __RGB__, __GRAYSCALE__

model_config.input_image_config.size_min Image smaller side’s size integer The size of an image’s smaller side, should be a multiple of 16. This should be consistent with the size in augmentation_config. This is used when resizing images and keeping aspect ratio >=0

model_config.input_image_config.size_height_width Image size by height and width collection The size of images by specifying height and width.

model_config.input_image_config.size_height_width.height Image Height integer The height of images >=0

model_config.input_image_config.size_height_width.width Image Width integer The width of images >=0

model_config.input_image_config.image_channel_order Image Channel Order string The channel order of images. Should be either “rgb” or “bgr” for RGB images and “l” for GRAYSCALE images bgr rgb’, ‘bgr’, ‘l’

model_config.input_image_config.image_channel_mean Image Channel Means list A dict from ‘r’, ‘g’, ‘b’ or ‘l’(for GRAYSCALE images) to per-channel mean values. [{“key”:”r”,”value”:103.0}, {“key”:”g”,”value”:103.0}, {“key”:”b”,”value”:103.0}]

model_config.input_image_config.image_channel_mean.key channel means key string string => one of r,g,b r’, ‘g’, ‘b’, ‘l’

model_config.input_image_config.image_channel_mean.value channel means value float value in float (0, 255)

model_config.input_image_config.image_scaling_factor Image Scaling Factor float A scalar to normalize the images after mean subtraction. 1 >0

model_config.input_image_config.max_objects_num_per_image Max Objects Num integer The maximum number of objects in an image. This is used for padding in data loader as different images can have different number of objects in its labels. 100 >=1

model_config.anchor_box_config Anchor Boxes Collection

model_config.anchor_box_config.scale Anchor Scales list The list of anchor sizes(scales). [64.0,128.0,256.0] >0

model_config.anchor_box_config.ratio Anchor Ratios list The list of anchor aspect ratios. [1.0,0.5,2.0] >0

model_config.roi_mini_batch ROI Batch Size integer The batch size of ROIs for training the RCNN in the model 16 >0

model_config.rpn_stride RPN stride integer The stride of RPN feature map, compared to input resolutions. Currently only 16 is supported. 16 16

model_config.drop_connect_rate Drop Connect Rate float The rate of DropConnect. This is only useful for EfficientNet backbones. (0, 1)

model_config.rpn_cls_activation_type RPN Classification Activation Type string Type of RPN classification head’s activation function. Currently only “sigmoid” is supported. sigmoid

model_config.use_bias Use Bias bool Whether or not to use bias for convolutional layers TRUE, FALSE

model_config.roi_pooling_config ROI Pooling collection Confiuration fo ROI Pooling layer

model_config.roi_pooling_config.pool_size Pool Size integer Pool size of the ROI Pooling operation. 7 >0

model_config.roi_pooling_config.pool_size_2x Pool Size Doubled bool Whether or not to double the pool size and apply a 2x downsampling after ROI Pooling FALSE TRUE, FALSE

model_config.activation Activation collection Activation function for the model backbone. This is only useful for EfficientNet backbones.

model_config.activation.activation_type Activation Type string Type of the activation function of backbone. relu, swish

model_config.activation.activation_parameters Activation Parameters dict A dict the maps name of a parameter to its value.

training_config Training collection >0

IMPORTANT. Open to user - default should smarty calculate. Check factors that influence. training_config.batch_size_per_gpu Batch Size Per GPU integer The number of images per batch per GPU. 8 1 yes >0

Default - what is the optimal number of epcohs for each model. Smart feature in TAO Toolkit to auto stop once model converges training_config.num_epochs Number of Epochs integer The total number of epochs to run the experiment. 120 1 yes Yes TRUE, FALSE

Toggle for end user training_config.enable_qat Enable Quantization Aware Training bool bool FALSE yes Yes >0

Default training_config.learning_rate.soft_start .base_lr Minimum Learning Rate float 5.00E-06 Yes >0

Default training_config.learning_rate.soft_start .start_lr Maximum Learning Rate float 5.00E-04 Yes (0, 1)

Default training_config.learning_rate.soft_start .soft_start Soft Start float 0.100000001 0 1 Yes >1

Default training_config.learning_rate.soft_start .annealing_divider Annealing float 0.699999988 0 1 Yes __NO_REG__, __L1__, __L2__

Default training_config.regularizer.type Regularizer Type string The type of the regularizer being used. __L1__ __NO_REG__, __L1__, __L2__ yes >0

Default training_config.regularizer.weight Regularizer Weight float The floating point weight of the regularizer. 3.00E-09 yes (0, 1)

Default training_config.optimizer.adam.epsilon Optimizer Adam Epsilon float A very small number to prevent any division by zero in the implementation. 1.00E-08 yes (0, 1)

Default training_config.optimizer.adam.beta_1 Optimizer Adam Beta1 float 0.899999976 yes (0, 1)

Default training_config.optimizer.adam.beta_2 Optimizer Adam Beta2 float 0.999000013 yes >=1

Use default as 10. Provide last checpoint to user training_config.checkpoint_interval Checkpoint Interval integer The interval (in epochs) at which train saves intermediate models. 10 0 yes TRUE, FALSE

training_config.enable_augmentation Enable Augmentation bool Whether or not to enable data augmentation TRUE

training_config.retrain_pruned_model Pruned Model hidden The path of pruned model to be retrained

training_config.pretrained_weights Pretrained Weights hidden The path of the pretrained model(weights) used to initialize the model being trained

training_config.resume_from_model Resume Model hidden The path of the model used to resume a interrupted training (0, 1)

training_config.rpn_min_overlap RPN Min Overlap float The lower IoU threshold used to match anchor boxes to groundtruth boxes. 0.1 (0, 1)

training_config.rpn_max_overlap RPN Max Overlap float The higher IoU threshold used to match anchor boxes to groundtruth boxes. 1 [0, 1)

training_config.classifier_min_overlap Classifier Min Overlap float The lower IoU threshold used to generate the proposal target. 0.1 (0, 1)

training_config.classifier_max_overlap Classifier Max Overlap float The higher IoU threshold used to generate the proposal target. 1 TRUE, FALSE

training_config.gt_as_roi Gt As ROI bool A flag to include groundtruth boxes in the positive ROIs for training the RCNN >0

training_config.std_scaling RPN Regression Loss Scaling float A scaling factor (multiplier) for RPN regression loss 1

training_config.classifier_regr_std RCNN Regression Loss Scaling list Scaling factors (denominators) for the RCNN regression loss. A map from ¡®x¡¯, ¡®y¡¯, ¡®w¡¯, ¡®h¡¯ to its corresponding scaling factor, respectively [{“key”:”x”,”value”:10.0},{“key”:”y”,”value”:10.0},{“key”:”w”,”value”:5.0},{“key”:”h”,”value”:5.0}]

training_config.classifier_regr_std.key RCNN Regression Loss Scaling Key string one of x,y,h,w >0

training_config.classifier_regr_std.value RCNN Regression Loss Scaling Value float float value for key

training_config.output_model Output Model Path hidden Path of the output model >0

training_config.rpn_pre_nms_top_N RPN Pre-NMS Top N integer The number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained before the NMS in Proposal layer 12000 >=1

training_config.rpn_mini_batch RPN Mini Batch integer The batch size to train RPN 16 >0

training_config.rpn_nms_max_boxes RPN NMS Max Boxes integer The maximum number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained after the NMS in Proposal layer 2000 (0, 1)

training_config.rpn_nms_overlap_threshold RPN NMS IoU Threshold float The IoU threshold for NMS in Proposal layer 0.7 >0

training_config.lambda_rpn_regr RPN Regression Loss Weighting float Weighting factor for RPN regression loss 1 >0

training_config.lambda_rpn_class RPN classification Loss Weighting float Weighting factor for RPN classification loss. 1 >0

training_config.lambda_cls_regr RCNN Regression Loss Weighting float Weighting factor for RCNN regression loss 1 >0

training_config.lambda_cls_class RCNN Classification Loss Weighting float Weighting factor for RCNN classification loss 1 list of floats

training_config.model_parallelism Model Parallelism list of floats List of fractions for model parallelism

training_config.early_stopping Early Stopping collection “loss”

training_config.early_stopping.monitor Monitor string The name of the quantity to be monitored for early stopping >=0

training_config.early_stopping.min_delta Min Delta float Minimum delta of the quantity to be regarded as changed >0

training_config.early_stopping.patience Patience integer The number of epochs to be waited for before stopping the training

training_config.visualizer Visualizer collection TRUE, False

training_config.visualizer.enabled Enable bool Enable the visualizer or not >=1

training_config.visualizer.num_images Max Num Images integer Maximum number of images to be displayed in TensorBoard

evaluation_config Evaluation collection yes

evaluation_config.model Model Path string The path to the model to run inference >=1

evaluation_config.rpn_pre_nms_top_N RPN Pre-NMS Top N integer The number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained before the NMS in Proposal layer during evaluation 6000 (0, 1)

evaluation_config.rpn_nms_overlap_threshold RPN overlap threshold float 0.7 >0

evaluation_config.rpn_nms_max_boxes RPN NMS Max Boxes integer The maximum number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained after the NMS in Proposal layer 300 >0

evaluation_config.classifier_nms_max_boxes Classifier NMS Max Boxes integer The maxinum numbere of boxes for RCNN NMS 100 (0, 1)

evaluation_config.classifier_nms_overlap_threshold Classifier NMS Overlap Threshold float The NMS overlap threshold in RCNN 0.3 (0, 1)

evaluation_config.object_confidence_thres Object Confidence Threshold float The objects confidence threshold 0.00001 TRUE, FALSE

evaluation_config.use_voc07_11point_metric Use VOC 11-point Metric bool Whether to use PASCAL-VOC 11-point metric >=1

evaluation_config.validation_period_during_training Validation Period integer The period(number of epochs) to run validation during training >=1

evaluation_config.batch_size Batch Size integer The batch size for evaluation (0, 1)

evaluation_config.trt_evaluation TensorRT Evaluation Collection TensorRT evaluation

evaluation_config.trt_evaluation.trt_engine Trt Engine String TRT Engine (0, 1)

evaluation_config.gt_matching_iou_threshold Gt Matching IoU Threshold float The IoU threshold to match groundtruth to detected objects. Only one of this collection or gt_matching_iou_threshold_range 0.5 (0, 1)

evaluation_config.gt_matching_iou_threshold_range Gt Matching IoU Threshold Range collection Only one of this collection or gt_matching_iou_threshold (0, 1)

evaluation_config.gt_matching_iou_threshold_range.start Start float The starting value of the IoU range TRUE, FALSE

evaluation_config.gt_matching_iou_threshold_range.end End float The end point of the IoU range(exclusive)

evaluation_config.gt_matching_iou_threshold_range.step Step float The step size of the IoU range

evaluation_config.visualize_pr_curve Visualize PR Curve bool Visualize precision-recall curve or not

inference_config >=1

inference_config.images_dir Images Directory hidden Path to the directory of images to run inference on >0

inference_config.model Model Path hidden Path to the model to run inference on >0

inference_config.batch_size Batch Size integer The batch size for inference (0, 1)

inference_config.rpn_pre_nms_top_N RPN Pre-NMS Top N integer The number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained before the NMS in Proposal layer during inference 6000 (0, 1)

inference_config.rpn_nms_max_boxes RPN NMS Max Boxes integer The maximum number of boxes (ROIs) to be retained after the NMS in Proposal layer 300 (0, 1)

inference_config.rpn_nms_overlap_threshold RPN NMS IoU Threshold float The IoU threshold for NMS in Proposal layer 0.7 >0

inference_config.bbox_visualize_threshold Visualization Threshold float The confidence threshold for visualizing the bounding boxes 0.6 (0, 1)

inference_config.object_confidence_thres Object Confidence Threshold float The objects confidence threshold 0.00001

inference_config.classifier_nms_max_boxes Classifier NMS Max Boxes integer The maxinum numbere of boxes for RCNN NMS 100 True, False

inference_config.classifier_nms_overlap_threshold Classifier NMS Overlap Threshold float The NMS overlap threshold in RCNN 0.3

inference_config.detection_image_output_dir Image Output Directory string Path to the directory to save the output images during inference 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

inference_config.bbox_caption_on Bbox Caption bool Enable text caption for bounding box or not

inference_config.labels_dump_dir Labels Ouptut Directory hidden Path to the directory to save the output labels

inference_config.nms_score_bits NMS Score Bits integer Number of score bits in optimized NMS

inference_config.trt_inference TensorRT Inference Collection TensorRT inference configurations