Image Classification (TF2)

Below is a sample for the classification spec file. It has 8 major components: data , model , train , evaluate , inference , augment , prune and export config as well as mandatory parameters for the encryption key ( key ) and results directory ( results_dir ).

Copy Copied! results_dir: '/workspace/results_dir' key: 'nvidia_tlt' data: train_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/train" val_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/val" preprocess_mode: 'torch' augment: enable_color_augmentation: True enable_center_crop: True train: qat: False checkpoint_interval: 1 pretrained_model_path: 'PRUNEDMODEL' batch_size_per_gpu: 64 num_epochs: 80 optim_config: optimizer: 'sgd' lr_config: scheduler: 'cosine' learning_rate: 0.05 soft_start: 0.05 reg_config: type: 'L2' scope: ['conv2d', 'dense'] weight_decay: 0.00005 model: arch: 'efficientnet-b0' input_image_size: [3,256,256] input_image_depth: 8 evaluate: dataset_path: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test' model_path: 'EVALMODEL' top_k: 3 batch_size: 256 n_workers: 8 inference: model_path: 'EVALMODEL' image_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test/aeroplane' classmap: 'RESULTSDIR/classmap.json' export: model_path: 'EVALMODEL' output_path: 'EXPORTDIR/efficientnet-b0.etlt' data_type: 'fp32'

The format of the spec file is YAML. The top level structure of the spec file is summarized in the table below:

Field Description data Configuration related to data sources and dataloader model Configuration related to model construction augment Configuration related to data augmentation during training train Configuration related to the training process evaluate Configuration related to the standalone evaluation process prune Configuration for pruning a trained model inference Configuration for running model inference export Configuration for exporting a trained model key Global encryption key results_dir Directory where experiment results and status logging are saved

The table below describes the parameters in the model config.

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values arch string efficientnet-b0 This defines the architecture of the backbone feature extractor to be used to train. efficientnet-b0 to efficientnet-b5 use_pooling Boolean False Choose between using strided convolutions or MaxPooling while downsampling. When True , MaxPooling is used to down sample, however for the object detection network, NVIDIA recommends setting this to False and using strided convolutions. True or False use_batch_norm Boolean False Boolean variable to use batch normalization layers or not. True or False freeze_blocks float (repeated) – This parameter defines which blocks may be frozen from the instantiated feature extractor template, and is different for different feature extractor templates. ResNet series : For the ResNet series, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3}(inclusive)

VGG series : For the VGG series, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive)

MobileNet V1 : For the MobileNet V1, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11}(inclusive)

MobileNet V2 : For the MobileNet V2, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}(inclusive)

GoogLeNet : For the GoogLeNet, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}(inclusive)

DarkNet : For DarkNet, the valid blocks IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive)

CSPDarkNet : For CSPDarkNet, the valid blocks IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive)

EfficientNet B0/B1 : For EfficientNet, the valid block IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}(inclusive)

CSPDarkNet-tiny: For CSPDarkNet-tiny, the valid blocks IDs is any subset of {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}(inclusive) freeze_bn Boolean False You can choose to freeze the Batch Normalization layers in the model during training. True or False input_image_size string "3,224,224" The dimension of the input layer of the model. Images in the dataset will be resized to this shape by the dataloader when fed to the model for training. C,X,Y , where C=1 or C=3 and X,Y >=16 and X,Y are integers. resize_interpolation_method enum BILEANER The interpolation method for resizing the input images. BILINEAR, BICUBIC retain_head Boolean False Regular TAO models: whether or not to use the header layers as in the original implementation on ImageNet. Set this to True to reproduce the accuracy on ImageNet as in the literature. If set to False, a Dense layer will be used for header, which can be different from the literature. BYOM models: whether or not to use the header layers as in the original ONNX model. Set this to True to reproduce the accuracy on the original dataset. If set to False, Dense layer will be used for header, which can be different from the original implementation. True or False dropout float 0.0 Dropout rate for Dropout layers in the model. This is only valid for VGG and SqueezeNet. Float in the interval [0, 1) byom_model string – UNIX format path to the BYOM model in .tltb format. UNIX format path.

Dataset Parameters

The table below describes the parameters in the data config. +———————————–+——————————-+———————+——————————————————————————————————————————————+—————————————————————————————-+ | Parameter | Datatype | Default | Description | Supported Values | +———————————–+——————————-+———————+——————————————————————————————————————————————+—————————————————————————————-+ | val_dataset_path | string | | UNIX format path to the root directory of the validation dataset. | UNIX format path. | +———————————–+——————————-+———————+——————————————————————————————————————————————+—————————————————————————————-+ | train_dataset_path | string | | UNIX format path to the root directory of the training dataset. | UNIX format path. | +———————————–+——————————-+———————+——————————————————————————————————————————————+—————————————————————————————-+ | image_mean | list | | A list of image mean values in BGR order. It’s only applicable when preprocess_mode is caffe . | – | +———————————–+——————————-+———————+——————————————————————————————————————————————+—————————————————————————————-+ | preprocess_mode | string | 'torch' | Mode for input image preprocessing. Defaults to ‘caffe’. | ‘caffe’, ‘torch’, ‘tf’ | +———————————–+——————————-+———————+——————————————————————————————————————————————+—————————————————————————————-+

Augmentation Parameters

The table below describes the parameters in the augment config.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values enable_random_crop Boolean True A flag to enable random crop during training. True or False enable_center_crop Boolean True A flag to enable center crop during validation. True or False enable_color_augmentation Boolean True A flag to enable color augmentation during training. True or False disable_horizontal_flip Boolean False A flag to disable horizontal flip. True or False mixup_alpha float 0.2 A factor used for mixup augmentation. in the interval (0, 1)

The table below defines the configurable parameters for evaluating a classification model.

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values dataset_path string UNIX format path to the root directory of the evaluation dataset. UNIX format path. model_path string UNIX format path to the root directory of the model file you would like to evaluate. UNIX format path. top_k int 5 The number elements to look at when calculating the top-K classification categorical accuracy metric. 1, 3, 5 batch_size int 256 Number of images per batch when evaluating the model. >1 (bound by the number of images that can be fit in the GPU memory) n_workers int 8 Number of workers fetching batches of images in the evaluation dataloader. >1

This section defines the configurable parameters for the classification model trainer.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values pretrained_model_path string UNIX format path to the model file containing the pretrained weights to initialize the model from. UNIX format path. batch_size_per_gpu int 32 This parameter defines the number of images per batch per gpu. >1 num_epochs int 120 This parameter defines the total number of epochs to run the experiment. >1 checkpoint_interval int 1 This parameter defines the frequency to save the checkpoints. >1 n_workers int 10 Number of workers fetching batches of images in the training/validation dataloader. >1 random_seed int – Random seed for training. – label_smoothing float 0.1 A factor used for label smoothing. in the interval (0, 1) lr_config learning rate config – The parameters for learning rate scheduler. – reg_config regularizer config – The parameters for regularizers. – optim_config optimizer config – This parameter defines which optimizer to use for training. Can be chosen from sgd , adam , or rmsprop – bn_config BatchNorm config – This parameter for batch normalization layers –

Learning Rate Scheduler

The parameter lr_config defines the parameters for learning rate scheduler The learning rate scheduler can be either step , soft_anneal or cosine .

Step

The parameter step defines the step learning rate scheduler.

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values learning_rate float – The base(maximum) learning rate value. Positive, usually in the interval (0, 1). step_size int – The progress (percentage of the entire training duration) after which the learning rate will be decreased. Less than 100. gamma float – The multiplicative factor used to decrease the learning rate. In the interval (0, 1).

Note The learning rate is automatically scaled with the number of GPUs used during training, or the effective learning rate is learning_rate * n_gpu .





Soft Annealing

The parameter soft_anneal defines the soft annealing learning rate scheduler.

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values learning_rate float – The base (maximum) learning rate value. Positive, usually in the interval (0, 1). soft_start float – The progress at which learning rate achieves the base learning rate. In the interval (0, 1). annealing_divider float – The divider by which the learning rate will be scaled down. Greater than 1.0. annealing_points repeated float – Points of progress at which the learning rate will be decreased. List of floats. Each will be in the interval (0, 1).

Cosine

The parameter cosine defines the cosine learning rate scheduler.

Parameter Datatype Typical value Description Supported Values learning_rate float – The base (maximum) learning rate. Usually less than 1.0 min_lr_ratio float – The ratio of minimum learning rate to the base learning rate. Less than 1.0 soft_start float – The progress at which learning rate achieves the base learning rate. In the interval (0, 1).

Optimizer Config

Three types of optimizers are supported: Adam, SGD and RMSProp. Only one type should be specified in the spec file using optimizer

The Adam optimizer parameters are summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value lr The learning rate. This parameter is overridden by the learning rate scheduler and hence not useful. float 0.01 beta_1 The momentum for the means of the model parameters float 0.9 beta_2 The momentum for the variances of the model parameters float 0.999 decay Th decay factor for the learning rate. This parameter is not useful. float 0.0 epsilon A small constant for numerical stability float 1e-7

The SGD optimizer parameters are summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value lr The learning rate. This parameter is overridden by the learning rate scheduler and hence not useful. float 0.01 momentum The momentum of SGD float 0.9 decay The decay factor of the learning rate. This parameter is not useful because it is overridden by the learning rate scheduler. float 0.0 nesterov A flag to enable Nesterov momentum for SGD Boolean False

The RMSProp optimizer parameters are summarized in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value lr The learning rate. This parameter is overridden by the learning rate scheduler and hence not useful. float 0.01

BatchNorm Config

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value momentum Momentum for the moving average float 0.9 epsilon Small float added to variance to avoid dividing by zero float 1e-5

The prune configuration defines the pruning process for a trained model. A detailed description is summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value normalizer Normalization method. Specify max to normalize by dividing each norm by the maximum norm within a layer or L2 to normalize by dividing by the L2 norm of the vector comprising all kernel norms String max equalization_criterion The criteria to equalize the stats of inputs to an element-wise op layer or depth-wise conv layer. Options are arithmetic_mean geometric_mean ,``union``, and intersection . String union granularity The number of filters to remove at a time Integer 8 threshold Pruning threshold Float – min_num_filters The minimum number of filters to keep per layer. Default: 16 Integer 16 excluded_layers A list of layers to be excluded from pruning List –

The export configuration contains the parameters of exporting a .tlt model to .etlt model, which can be used for deployment.