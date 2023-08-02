By default, YOLOv3 has nine predefined anchor shapes, divided into three groups corresponding to big, medium, and small objects. The detection output corresponding to different groups are from different depths in the network. Users should run the kmeans command ( tao yolo_v3 kmeans ) to determine the best anchor shapes for their own dataset and put those anchor shapes in the spec file. Note that the number of anchor shapes for any field is not limited to 3. Users only need to specify at least one anchor shape in each of those three fields.

These settings should be 1-d arrays inside quotation marks. The elements of these arrays are tuples representing the pre-defined anchor shape in the order of width, height.

This field should be a float number between 0 and 1. Any inferred bounding box with IOU higher than this float value to any ground truth box, will not have their objectiveness loss back-propagated during training. This is to reduce false negatives.

Supported values are 0, 1 and 2. This value controls how many convolutional blocks are present among detection output layers. Setting this value to 2 if you want to reproduce the meta architecture of the original YOLOv3 model coming with DarkNet 53. Please note this config setting only controls the size of the YOLO meta architecture and the size of the feature extractor has nothing to do with this config field.

The YOLOv3 loss is a summation of localization loss, negative objectiveness loss, positive objectiveness loss and classification loss. The weight of positive objectiveness loss is set to 1 while the weights of other losses are read from config file.

Number of conv layers in specific arch. For “resnet”, 10, 18, 34, 50 and 101 are supported. For “vgg”, 16 and 19 are supported. For “darknet”, 19 and 53 are supported. All other networks don’t have this configuration and users should just delete this config from the config file.

freeze_blocks

The list of block IDs to be frozen in the model during training. You can choose to freeze some of the CNN blocks in the model to make the training more stable and/or easier to converge. The definition of a block is heuristic for a specific architecture. For example, by stride or by logical blocks in the model, etc. However, the block ID numbers identify the blocks in the model in a sequential order so you don’t have to know the exact locations of the blocks when you do training. A general principle to keep in mind is: the smaller the block ID, the closer it is to the model input; the larger the block ID, the closer it is to the model output. You can divide the whole model into several blocks and optionally freeze a subset of it. Note that for FasterRCNN you can only freeze the blocks that are before the ROI pooling layer. Any layer after the ROI pooling layer will not be frozen any way. For different backbones, the number of blocks and the block ID for each block are different. It deserves some detailed explanations on how to specify the block ID’s for each backbone.

list(repeated integers) ResNet series. For the ResNet series, the block IDs valid for freezing is any subset of [0, 1, 2, 3] (inclusive)

VGG series. For the VGG series, the block IDs valid for freezing is any subset of[1, 2, 3, 4, 5] (inclusive)

GoogLeNet. For the GoogLeNet, the block IDs valid for freezing is any subset of[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7] (inclusive)

MobileNet V1. For the MobileNet V1, the block IDs valid for freezing is any subset of [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11](inclusive)

MobileNet V2. For the MobileNet V2, the block IDs valid for freezing is any subset of [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13](inclusive)

DarkNet. For the DarkNet 19 and DarkNet 53, the block IDs valid for freezing is any subset of [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5](inclusive)