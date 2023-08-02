Token Classification (Named Entity Recognition)

TokenClassification Model supports Named entity recognition (NER) and other token level classification tasks, as long as the data follows the format specified below. This model card will focus on the NER task.

Named entity recognition (NER), also referred to as entity chunking, identification or extraction, is the task of detecting and classifying key information (entities) in text. In other words, an NER model takes a piece of text as input and for each word in the text, the model identifies a category the word belongs to. For example, in a sentence: Mary lives in Santa Clara and works at NVIDIA , the model should detect that Mary is a person, Santa Clara is a location and NVIDIA is a company.

TAO Toolkit provides a sample notebook to outline the end-to-end workflow on how to train a TokenClassification model using TAO and deploy it in Riva format on NGC resources.