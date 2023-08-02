In a typical computer vision (CV) workflow, you start with a pre-trained model from NGC, either a highly accurate purpose-built model or just the pre-trained weights of an architecture, along with your own dataset.

You first feed your dataset into the data converter, which can augment the data to introduce variations in the dataset. This is very important in training, as data variation improves the overall quality of the model and prevents overfitting.

Note You can also perform offline augmentation, where the dataset is augmented before training. See the Offline Data Augmentation section for more information.





Once the dataset is prepared and augmented, the next step is to start training. You use a spec file to choose the training hyperparameters. Each model section in this user giude contains more information about available hyperparameters.

After the first training phase, you will evaluate the model against a test set to see how the model performs with data it has never seen before. If the model is accurate enough for your application, the next step is model pruning. If model accuracy is not sufficient, then you may need to tune some hyperparameters and re-train. Training is an iterative process, so you might need to try a few times before converging on the right model.

When pruning the model, TAO will algorithmically remove neurons from the neural network that do not contribute significantly to the overall accuracy. Model pruning is only supported on CV models, so if you are training a Conv AI model, you can skip this step and go directly to model export.

Pruning the model will reduce the accuracy of the model, so the next step is to re-train the model on the same dataset to recover the lost accuracy. After re-training, you will evaluate the model on the same test set. If the accuracy has been restored to what was before pruning, you can move on to the model export step.

At this point, you should feel confident in the accuracy and inference performance of the model.

The exported model will be in .etlt format, which can be deployed directly on any NVIDIA GPU using DeepStream and TensorRT. During the export step, you can optionally generate an INT8 calibration cache that quantizes the floating-point weights to integer values. Running inference at INT8 precision can more than double performance compared to FP16 or FP32 precision, without sacrificing the accuracy of the model.

To learn more about model export and deployment, see the Exporting the model and Deploying to DeepStream sections for different object detection models.

Once exported, any computer vision model in TAO may be deployed to a TensorRT optimized engine using the TAO converter. Refer to this section for more information about the TAO converter and the TensorRT version matrix.