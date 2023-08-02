Conversational AI Model Zoo

The purpose built models shipped with the TAO Toolkit - Conversational AI package can be used directly in tasks like answering questions across multiple domains, improving sentence semantics and more or can be re-trained or fine tuned to deploy a Conversational AI like a Virtual Assistant to service customers in varied fields like financial services, legal services, insurance, customer service and many more!

The table below shows the network architecture and the application area in which the model is trained. These models can be re-trained or fine tuned to change the domain/language according to the user’s requirements