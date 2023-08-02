Open Images Pre-trained Instance Segmentation

Instance segmentation is a popular computer vision technique that can identify each instance of multiple objects in a frame at the pixel level. Instance segmentation will not only produce bounding boxes around the object, but also segmentation masks. This model object contains pretrained weights that may be used as a starting point with the following instance segmentation networks in TAO Toolkit to facilitate transfer learning.

The following instance segmentation architectures are supported in TAO Toolkit.

MaskRCNN

The pre-trained weights are trained on a subset of the Google OpenImages dataset.