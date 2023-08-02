VehicleMakeNet

The model described in this card is a classification network which aims to classify car images into 20 popular car makes. This model classifies the following cars:

Acura

Audi

BMW

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Dodge

Ford

GMC

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Jeep

Kia

Lexus

Mazda

Mercedes

Nissan

Subaru

Toyota

Volkswagen

This is a classification model with a Resnet18 backbone.