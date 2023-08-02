Deployment
The following is used to deploy the TAO Toolkit API service on an existing Kubernetes cluster. You do not need these steps if you followed the previous Bare-Metal Setup or AWS EKS Setup.
One must use the provided Helm chart to deploy TAO Toolkit service.
helm fetch https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/tao/charts/tao-toolkit-api-4.0.0.tgz --username='$oauthtoken' --password=<YOUR API KEY>
mkdir tao-toolkit-api && tar -zxvf tao-toolkit-api-4.0.0.tgz -C tao-toolkit-api
If needed, one can customize the deployment by updating the chart’s
tao-toolkit-api/values.yaml.
imageis the location of the TAO Toolkit API container image
host,
tlsSecret,
corsOriginand
authClientIDare for future ingress rules assuring security and privacy
imagePullSecretis the secret name that you setup to access Nvidia’s nvcr.io registry
imagePullPolicyis set to Always fetch from nvcr.io instead of using locally cached image
storageClassNameis the storage class created by your K8s Storage Provisioner. On bare-metal deployment it is nfs-client, and on AWS EKS can be standard. Not providing a value would make your deployment use your K8s cluster’s default storage class
storageAccessModeis set to ReadWriteMany to reuse allocated storage between deployments, or ReadWriteOnce to create a new storage at every deployment
storageSizeis ignored by many Storage Provisioners. But here would be where to set your shared storage size
backendis the platform used for training jobs. Defaults to local-k8s
numGpuis the number of GPU assigned to each job. Note that multi-node training is not yet supported, so one would be limited to the number of GPUs within a cluster node for now
telemetryOptOutcan be set if you want to opt-out from NVIDIA to collect anonymous usage metrics
Then deploy the API service.
helm install tao-toolkit-api tao-toolkit-api/ --namespace default
One can validate the deployment by looking for the Ready and Completed states.
kubectl get pods -n default
To debug a deployment. look for events toward the bottom of the following command.
kubectl describe pods tao-toolkit-api -n default
Common issues are:
GPU Operator or Storage Provisioner pods not in Ready or Completed states
Missing or invalid imagepullsecret