The following is a sample spec file for converting a COCO dataset to KITTI format. It has three key components– data , kitti , and coco –as well as a global parameter, all of which are explained below in detail.

Copy Copied! data: input_format: "COCO" output_format: "KITTI" output_dir: "/workspace/output" kitti: image_dir: "/workspace/kitti/images" label_dir: "/workspace/kitti/labels" mapping: "/workspace/kitti_mapping.json" coco: ann_file: "/workspace/coco.json" results_dir: "/path/to/results"

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value results_dir The directory to save the annotation-conversion log to string – data The dataset config Dict – kitti The KITTI config Dict – coco The COCO config Dict –

The data configuration ( data ) specifies the source and target formats of the label conversion, as well as the output path.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value input_format The input data format (either “KITTI” or “COCO”) string output_format The output data format (either “KITTI” or “COCO”) string output_dir The path to save the converted annotations string

The KITTI configuration ( kitti ) specifies the KITTI dataset information.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value image_dir The image directory string label_dir THe label directory string project The project name, which is used as the scene_id when converting to COCO format. The default value is the parent directory name of the image_dir . string mapping A YAML file specifying the category mappings. If this value is not not specified, all categories in the label_dir will be used). string

Here is an example of a category mapping file:

Copy Copied! - person: - person - Person - person_group - rider - bag: - hand_bag - backpack - personal_bag - face: - face





The COCO configuration ( coco ) specifies the COCO annotation file location.