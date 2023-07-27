Annotation
The Annotation service for TAO Data Services helps users easily convert groundtruth labels from one format to another.
The following is a sample spec file for converting a COCO dataset to KITTI format.
It has three key components–
data,
kitti, and
coco–as well
as a global parameter, all of which are explained below in detail.
data:
input_format: "COCO"
output_format: "KITTI"
output_dir: "/workspace/output"
kitti:
image_dir: "/workspace/kitti/images"
label_dir: "/workspace/kitti/labels"
mapping: "/workspace/kitti_mapping.json"
coco:
ann_file: "/workspace/coco.json"
results_dir: "/path/to/results"
|
Field
|
Description
|
Data Type and Constraints
|
Recommended/Typical Value
|
results_dir
|
The directory to save the annotation-conversion log to
|
string
|
–
|
data
|
The dataset config
|
Dict
|
–
|
kitti
|
The KITTI config
|
Dict
|
–
|
coco
|
The COCO config
|
Dict
|
–
Data Config
The data configuration (
data) specifies the source and target formats of the label conversion, as well as the output path.
|
Field
|
Description
|
Data Type and Constraints
|
Recommended/Typical Value
|
input_format
|
The input data format (either “KITTI” or “COCO”)
|
string
|
output_format
|
The output data format (either “KITTI” or “COCO”)
|
string
|
output_dir
|
The path to save the converted annotations
|
string
KITTI Config
The KITTI configuration (
kitti) specifies the KITTI dataset information.
|
Field
|
Description
|
Data Type and Constraints
|
Recommended/Typical Value
|
image_dir
|
The image directory
|
string
|
label_dir
|
THe label directory
|
string
|
project
|
The project name, which is used as the
|
string
|
mapping
|
A YAML file specifying the category mappings. If this value is not
not specified, all categories in the
|
string
Here is an example of a category mapping file:
- person:
- person
- Person
- person_group
- rider
- bag:
- hand_bag
- backpack
- personal_bag
- face:
- face
COCO Config
The COCO configuration (
coco) specifies the COCO annotation file location.
|
Field
|
Description
|
Data Type and Constraints
|
Recommended/Typical Value
|
ann_file
|
The annotation file
|
string
The annotation service supports the following tasks:
convert: Converts data between KITTI format and COCO format.
It can be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:
tao dataset annotations generate [-h] -e <experiment spec>
[-r <results_dir>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment specification file
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
Here’s an example of using the
convert command in Data Services:
tao dataset annotations convert -e /path/to/spec.yaml