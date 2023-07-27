Note Data Analytics is currently only designed for object-detection datasets using KITTI or COCO format.

The Data Analytics service analyzes object-detection annotation files and image files, calculates insights, and generates graphs and a summary. This service supports the following tasks:

analyze - This task analyzes the input files and generates graphs for calculated statistics. It can also generate the images with bounding boxes.

validate - This task validates the input files by calculating the invalid coordinates and suggesting whether data needs to be revised.

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

Copy Copied! tao dataset analytics <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>