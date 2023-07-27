Deploying nvOCDR to DeepStream
The nvOCDR library wraps the entire inference pipeline for optical character detection and recognition (OCR). This library consumes OCDNet and OCRNet models that are trained on TAO Toolkit. Whether you are building a surveillance system, a traffic monitoring application, or any other type of video-analytics solution, the nvOCDR library is an essential tool for achieving accurate and reliable results. This guide will walk through the steps for intgerating the nvOCDR library into DeepStream. Refer to the nvOCDR documentation for more information about nvOCDR.
To deploy nvOCDR in DeepStream, you need to first train the OCDNet and OCRNet models with TAO Toolkit. You can either get started with models from the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit PTM (Pretrained Model) or can train your own model with TAO Toolkit. Refer to the training documentation for OCDNet and OCRNet to learn how to train your own model.
Download TAO Toolkit PTM from NGC
Refer to NGC to set up your environment to run
ngc commands.
You can download the pretrained OCDNet and OCRNet models with the following commands:
mkdir -p pretrained_models
ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocdnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models
ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocrnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models
A
character_list.txt file is included with the pretrained OCRNet ONNX model. This is the vocabulary of the trained OCRNet model and
is consumed by the nvOCDR library. Refer to the Preparing the Dataset section of the OCRNet documentation for
more information about the
character_list.txt.
Once you have the trained models, you need to set up the DeepStream development environment.
On x86 platforms, you can start from the following container:
docker run --gpus=all -v <work_path>:<work_path> --rm -it --privileged --net=host nvcr.io/nvidia/deepstream:6.2-triton bash # install opencv apt update && apt install -y libopencv-dev
On Jetson platforms, you can start from the L4T container:
docker run --gpus=all -v <work_path>:<work_path> --rm -it --privileged --net=host nvcr.io/nvidia/deepstream-l4t:6.2-triton bash # install opencv apt update && apt install -y libopencv-dev
On Jetson platforms, you can also install Jetpack version 5.1 or greater and run the following command to install opencv:
# install opencv apt update && apt install -y libopencv-dev
Next, you need to compile the TensorRT OSS plugin since OCDNet requires
modulatedDeformConvPlugin:
Get the TensorRT repository:
git clone -b release/8.6 https://github.com/NVIDIA/TensorRT.git cd TensorRT git submodule update --init --recursive
Compile the TensorRT
libnvinfer_plugin.sofile:
mkdir build && cd build # On X86 platform cmake .. # On Jetson platform # cmake .. -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/ make nvinfer_plugin -j4
Copy the library to the system library path:
cp libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.0 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2 # On Jetson platform: # cp libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.0 /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2
After setting up the envrionment, you need to generate the TensorRT engine for the OCDNet and OCRNet models. This engine is used for running the models on the GPU. Use the following commands to generate TRT engines for OCDNet and OCRNet with dynamic batch size and specific height and weights:
Generate the OCDNet TRT engine with
trtexec:
/usr/src/tensorrt/bin/trtexec --onnx=<path_to_pretrained ocdnet.onnx> --minShapes=input:1x3x736x1280 --optShapes=input:1x3x736x1280 --maxShapes=input:4x3x736x1280 --fp16 --saveEngine=<work_path>/ocdnet.fp16.engine
Generate the OCRNet TRT engine with
trtexec:
/usr/src/tensorrt/bin/trtexec --onnx=<path_to_pretrained ocrnet.onnx> --minShapes=input:1x1x32x100 --optShapes=input:32x1x32x100 --maxShapes=input:32x1x32x100 --fp16 --saveEngine=<work_path>/ocrnet.fp16.engine
Next, you need to build the nvOCDR library and the DeepStream intermedia library. These libraries are used for integrating the trained models into the DeepStream pipeline.
Get the nvOCDR repository:
git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA-AI-IOT/NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution.git
Compile the
libnvocdr.sonvOCDR library:
cd NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution make export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=$(pwd)
Compile the
libnvocdr_impl.sonvOCDR intermedia library for DeepStream:
cd deepstream make
Finally, you can run the nvOCDR DeepStream sample to test the integration of the trained models into the DeepStream pipeline.
You can build the DeepStream OCR pipeline with
gst-launch-1.0 or run it with a C++ sample on github
Running the Pipeline with gst-launch-1.0
The following command runs a JPEG-image input pipeline with input
batch-size=1. The output image will be saved to
output.jpg:
gst-launch-1.0 filesrc location=<path_to_test_img> ! jpegparse ! nvv4l2decoder ! \ m.sink_0 nvstreammux name=m batch-size=1 width=1280 height=1080 ! \ nvdsvideotemplate customlib-name=<path to libnvocdr_impl.so> \ customlib-props="ocdnet-engine-path:<path to ocdnet.fp16.engine>" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-input-shape:3,736,1280" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-binarize-threshold:0.1" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-polygon-threshold:0.3" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-max-candidate:200" \ customlib-props="ocrnet-engine-path:<path to ocrnet.fp16.engine>" \ customlib-props="ocrnet-dict-path:<path to character_list.txt>" \ customlib-props="ocrnet-input-shape:1,32,100" ! \ nvmultistreamtiler rows=1 columns=1 width=1280 height=720 ! nvvideoconvert ! nvdsosd ! \ nvvideoconvert ! 'video/x-raw,format=I420' ! jpegenc ! jpegparse ! filesink location=output.jpg
The following command runs a JPEG-image input pipeline with input
batch-size=2:
gst-launch-1.0 filesrc location=<path_to_test_img> ! jpegparse ! nvv4l2decoder ! \ m.sink_0 nvstreammux name=m batch-size=2 width=1280 height=1080 ! \ nvdsvideotemplate customlib-name=<path to libnvocdr_impl.so> \ customlib-props="ocdnet-engine-path:<path to ocdnet.fp16.engine>" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-input-shape:3,736,1280" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-binarize-threshold:0.1" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-polygon-threshold:0.3" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-max-candidate:200" \ customlib-props="ocrnet-engine-path:<path to ocrnet.fp16.engine>" \ customlib-props="ocrnet-dict-path:<path to character_list.txt>" \ customlib-props="ocrnet-input-shape:1,32,100" ! \ nvmultistreamtiler rows=1 columns=2 width=1280 height=720 ! nvvideoconvert ! nvdsosd ! \ nvvideoconvert ! 'video/x-raw,format=I420' ! jpegenc ! jpegparse ! filesink location=output.jpg \ filesrc location=<path to test image> ! jpegparse ! nvv4l2decoder ! m.sink_1
The following command runs an MP4-video input pipeline with
batch-size=1. The output video will be saved to
output.mp4:
gst-launch-1.0 filesrc location=<path to test.mp4> ! qtdemux ! h264parse ! nvv4l2decoder ! \ m.sink_0 nvstreammux name=m batch-size=1 width=1280 height=1080 ! \ nvdsvideotemplate customlib-name=<path to libnvocdr_impl.so> \ customlib-props="ocdnet-engine-path:<path to ocdnet.fp16.engine>" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-input-shape:3,736,1280" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-binarize-threshold:0.1" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-polygon-threshold:0.3" \ customlib-props="ocdnet-max-candidate:200" \ customlib-props="ocrnet-engine-path:<path to ocrnet.fp16.engine>" \ customlib-props="ocrnet-dict-path:<path to character_list.txt>" \ customlib-props="ocrnet-input-shape:1,32,100" ! \ nvmultistreamtiler rows=1 columns=1 width=1280 height=720 ! nvvideoconvert ! nvdsosd ! \ nvvideoconvert ! 'video/x-raw(memory:NVMM),format=I420' ! nvv4l2h264enc ! h264parse ! \ mux.video_0 qtmux name=mux ! filesink location=output.mp4
You can download a test video from this link.
Configuring the nvOCDR library
You can configure the nvOCDR library parameters using the
customlib-props arguments of
nvdsvideotemplate. This is the template for setting
the parameters:
nvdsvideotemplate customlib-name=libnvocdr_impl.so customlib-props="<nvOCDR attribute>:<nvOCDR attr value>"
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the OCDNet TensorRT engine
|
–
|
|
String
|
–
|
The input shape (in CHW format) of the OCDNet TensorRT engine. Channel, height, and width are separated with commas.
|
|
Float
|
–
|
The threshold value to binarize the OCDNet output
|
>0
|
|
Float
|
1.5
|
The unclip ratio of the detected text region, which determines the output size
|
>0
|
|
Float
|
–
|
The threshold value to filter the polygons generated from the OCDNet postprocess based on the confidence score of polygons
|
[0, 1]
|
|
Unsigned int
|
–
|
The maximum output polygons from OCDNet
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
0
|
The flag to enable upside-down processing in the Rectifier module. Set this option to 1 to enable nvOCDR to recognize characters totally upside down. The default value is 0.
|
0, 1
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the OCRNet TensorRT engine
|
–
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the OCRNet vocabulary file
|
–
|
|
String
|
–
|
The input shape (in CHW format) of the OCRNet TensorRT engine. Channel, height, and width are separated with commas.
Triton Inference Server is an open source inference serving software that streamlines AI inferencing. Triton enables teams to deploy any AI model from multiple deep learning and machine learning frameworks, including TensorRT, TensorFlow, PyTorch, ONNX, OpenVINO, Python, RAPIDS FIL, and more.
This guide will walk through the steps for intgerating the nvOCDR library into Triton. Refer to the nvOCDR documentation for more information about nvOCDR.
Step1: Get the nvOCDR repository:
git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA-AI-IOT/NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution.git
Step2: Download TAO Toolkit PTM from NGCNote
Refer to NGC to set up your environment to run
ngccommands.
You can download the pretrained OCDNet and OCRNet models with the following commands:
mkdir -p pretrained_models ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocdnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocrnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models
A
character_list.txtfile is included with the pretrained OCRNet ONNX model. This is the vocabulary of the trained OCRNet model and is consumed by the nvOCDR library. Refer to the Preparing the Dataset section of the OCRNet documentation for more information about the
character_list.txt.
Step3: Build triton server docker image:
cd NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution/triton bash setup_triton_server.sh [OCD input height] [OCD input width] [OCD input max batchsize] [DEVICE] [ocd onnx path> [ocr onnx path] [ocr character list path] # For example bash setup_triton_server.sh 736 1280 4 0 model/ocd.onnx model/ocr.onnx model/ocr_character_list
Step4: Build triton client docker image:
cd NVIDIA-Optical-Character-Detection-and-Recognition-Solution/triton bash setup_triton_client.sh
Step5: Run nvocdr triton server:
docker run -it --net=host --gpus all --shm-size 8g nvcr.io/nvidian/tao/nvocdr_triton_server:v1.0 bash CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=<gpu idx> tritonserver --model-repository /opt/nvocdr/ocdr/triton/models/
Inference for high resolution images
nvocdr triton can support hight resolution images as input such as 4000x4000. you can change the spec file /opt/nvocdr/ocdr/triton/models/nvOCDR/spec.json in tirtion server container to support the high resolution images inference.
# to support high resolution images is_high_resolution_input: trueNote
high resolution image inference only support batch size 1
-
Step6: Run nvocdr triton client:
open a new terminal and run commands below
docker run -it --rm -v <path to images dir>:<path to images dir> --net=host nvcr.io/nvidian/tao/nvocdr_triton_client:v1.0 bash python3 client.py -d <path to images dir> -bs 1
- client.py args:
-d : path to the images folder, the support image format includes ‘.jpg’, ‘.jpeg’, ‘.png’
-bs: batch size for inference, only support batch size 1 when running the high resolution inference.
if you want to change some configures for triton server , you can exec the triton server container and stop the tritonserver process, then modify the spec file /opt/nvocdr/ocdr/triton/models/nvOCDR/spec.json. After you finished the modifing, you can launch the tritonserver and go to the client container to run the inference.
Below are the introduction of the parameters in spec file
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the OCDNet TensorRT engine
|
–
|
|
List
|
–
|
The input shape (in CHW format) of the OCDNet TensorRT engine. Channel, height, and width are separated with commas.
|
|
Float
|
–
|
The threshold value to binarize the OCDNet output
|
>0
|
|
Float
|
1.5
|
The unclip ratio of the detected text region, which determines the output size
|
>0
|
|
Float
|
–
|
The threshold value to filter the polygons generated from the OCDNet postprocess based on the confidence score of polygons
|
[0, 1]
|
|
Unsigned int
|
–
|
The maximum output polygons from OCDNet
|
>0
|
|
bool
|
True
|
The flag to enable upside-down processing in the Rectifier module. Set this option to 1 to enable nvOCDR to recognize characters totally upside down. The default value is 0.
|
0, 1
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the OCRNet TensorRT engine
|
–
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the OCRNet vocabulary file
|
–
|
|
List
|
–
|
The input shape (in CHW format) of the OCRNet TensorRT engine. Channel, height, and width are separated with commas.