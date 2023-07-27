Deploying nvOCDR to DeepStream

To deploy nvOCDR in DeepStream, you need to first train the OCDNet and OCRNet models with TAO Toolkit. You can either get started with models from the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit PTM (Pretrained Model) or can train your own model with TAO Toolkit. Refer to the training documentation for OCDNet and OCRNet to learn how to train your own model.

Note Refer to NGC to set up your environment to run ngc commands.

You can download the pretrained OCDNet and OCRNet models with the following commands:

Copy Copied! mkdir -p pretrained_models ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocdnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models ngc registry model download-version nvidia/tao/ocrnet:deployable_v1.0 --dest ./pretrained_models