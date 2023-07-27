The model described in this card segments one or more “person” object within an image and returns a semantic segmentation mask for all people within an image.

PeopleSemSegFormer is based on SegFormer. Segformer is a real-time state of the art transformer based semantic segmentation model. SegFormer is a simple, efficient yet powerful semantic segmentation framework which unifies Transformers with lightweight multilayer perception (MLP) decoders. It then predicts a class label for every pixel in the input image.