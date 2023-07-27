NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
DINO

DINO is an object-detection model included in the TAO Toolkit. It supports the following tasks:

  • convert

  • train

  • evaluate

  • inference

  • export

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

tao model dino <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>

where, args_per_subtask are the command-line arguments required for a given subtask. Each subtask is explained in detail in the following sections.

Data Input for DINO

DINO expects directories of images for training or validation and annotated JSON files in COCO format.

Sharding the Data

Note

Sharding is not necessary if the annotation is already in JSON format and your dataset is smaller than the COCO dataset.

For a large dataset, you can optionally use convert to shard the dataset into smaller chunks to reduce the memory burden. In this process, KITTI-based annotations are converted into smaller sharded JSON files, similar to other object detection networks. Here is an example spec file for converting KITTI-based folders into multiple sharded JSON files.

input_source: /workspace/tao-experiments/data/sequence.txt
output_dir: /workspace/tao-experiments/sharded
image_dir_name: images
label_dir_name: labels
num_shards: 32
num_partitions: 1

The details of each parameter are summarized in the table below:

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

input_source

string

None

The .txt file listing data sources

output_dir

string

None

The output directory where sharded JSON files will be stored

image_dir_name

string

None

The relative path to the directory containing images from the path listed in the input_source .txt file

label_dir_name

string

None

The relative path to the directory containing JSON data from the path listed in the input_source .txt file

num_shards

unsigned int

32

The number of shards per partition

>0

num_partitions

unsigned int

1

The number of partitions in the data

>0

The following example shows how to use the convert command:

tao model dino convert -e /path/to/spec.yaml


Creating an Experiment Spec File

The training experiment spec file for DINO includes model, train, and dataset parameters. Here is an example spec file for training a DINO model with a resnet_50 backbone on a COCO dataset.

dataset:
  train_data_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/coco/train2017/
      json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_train2017.json
  val_data_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/coco/val2017/
      json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json
  num_classes: 91
  batch_size: 4
  workers: 8
  augmentation:
    scales: [480, 512, 544, 576, 608, 640, 672, 704, 736, 768, 800]
    input_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
    input_std: [0.229, 0.224, 0.225]
    horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
    train_random_resize: [400, 500, 600]
    train_random_crop_min: 384
    train_random_crop_max: 600
    random_resize_max_size: 1333
    test_random_resize: 800
model:
  pretrained_model_path: /path/to/your-fan-small-pretrained-model
  backbone: fan_small
  train_backbone: True
  num_feature_levels: 4
  dec_layers: 6
  enc_layers: 6
  num_queries: 300
  num_queries: 900
  dropout_ratio: 0.0
  dim_feedforward: 2048
train:
  optim:
    lr_backbone: 2e-5
    lr: 2e-4
    lr_steps: [10]
    momentum: 0.9
  num_epochs: 12

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

model

dict config

The configuration of the model architecture

train

dict config

The configuration of the training task

dataset

dict config

The configuration of the dataset

evaluate

dict config

The configuration of the evaluation task

inference

dict config

The configuration of the inference task

export

dict config

The configuration of the ONNX export task

gen_trt_engine

dict config

The configuration of the TensorRT generation task. Only used in tao deploy

encryption_key

string

None

The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files

results_dir

string

None

The directory where experiment results are saved

model

The model parameter provides options to change the DINO architecture.

model:
  pretrained_model_path: /path/to/your-fan-small-pretrained-model
  backbone: fan_small
  train_backbone: True
  num_feature_levels: 4
  dec_layers: 6
  enc_layers: 6
  num_queries: 300
  num_queries: 900
  dropout_ratio: 0.0
  dim_feedforward: 2048

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

pretrained_backbone_path

string

None

The optional path to the pretrained backbone file

string to the path

backbone

string

resnet_50

The backbone name of the model. GCViT, FAN, and ResNet 50 are supported.

resnet_50, gc_vit_xxtiny,
gc_vit_xtiny, gc_vit_tiny,
gc_vit_small, gc_vit_base,
gc_vit_large, fan_tiny,
fan_small, fan_base,
fan_large

train_backbone

bool

True

A flag specifying whether to train the backbone or not

True, False

num_feature_levels

unsigned int

4

The number of feature levels to use in the model

1,2,3,4,5

return_interm_indices

int list

[1, 2, 3, 4]

The index of feature levels to use in the model. The length must match num_feature_levels.

int list

dec_layers

unsigned int

6

The number of decoder layers in the transformer

>0

enc_layers

unsigned int

6

The number of encoder layers in the transformer

>0

num_queries

unsigned int

900

The number of queries

>0

dim_feedforward

unsigned int

2048

The dimension of feedforward network

>0

num_select

unsigned int

300

The number of top-K predictions selected during post-process

>0

use_dn

bool

True

A flag specifying whether to enbable contrastive de-noising training in DINO

True, False

dn_number

unsigned_int

100

The number of de-noising queries in DINO

>0

dn_box_noise_scale

float

1.0

The scale of noise applied to boxes during contrastive de-noising. If this value is 0, noise is not applied.

>=0

dn_label_noise_ratio

float

0.5

The scale of noise applied to labels during contrastive de-noising. If this value is 0, noise is not applied.

>=0

pe_temperatureH

unsigned_int

20

The temperature applied to the height dimension of Positional Sine Embedding

>0

pe_temperatureW

unsigned_int

20

The temperature applied to the width dimension of Positional Sine Embedding

>0

fix_refpoints_hw

signed_int

-1

If this value is -1, width and height are learned seperately for each box. If this value is -2, a shared w and h are learned. A value greater than 0 specifies learning with a fixed number.

>0, -1, -2

dropout_ratio

float

0.0

The probability to drop hidden units

0.0 ~ 1.0

cls_loss_coef

float

2.0

The relative weight of the classification error in the matching cost

>0.0

bbox_loss_coef

float

5.0

The relative weight of the L1 error of the bounding box coordinates in the matching cost

>0.0

giou_loss_coef

float

2.0

The relative weight of the GIoU loss of the bounding box in the matching cost

>0.0

focal_alpha

float

0.25

The alpha in the focal loss

>0.0

aux_loss

bool

True

A flag specifying whether to use auxiliary decoding losses (loss at each decoder layer)

True, False

train

The train parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process.

train:
  optim:
    lr: 0.0002
    lr_backbone: 0.00002
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.0001
    lr_scheduler: MultiStep
    lr_steps: [11]
    lr_decay: 0.1
  num_epochs: 12
  checkpoint_interval: 1
  precision: fp32
  distributed_strategy: ddp
  activation_checkpoint: True
  num_gpus: 8
  num_nodes: 1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

optim

dict config

The config for the optimizer, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay

>0

num_epochs

unsigned int

12

The total number of epochs to run the experiment

>0

checkpoint_interval

unsigned int

1

The interval at which the checkpoints are saved

>0

validation_interval

unsigned int

1

The epoch interval at which the validation is run

>0

clip_grad_norm

float

0.1

amount to clip the gradient by the L2 norm. A value of 0.0 specifies no clipping

>=0

precision

string

fp32

Specifying “fp16” enables precision training. Training with fp16 can help save GPU memory.

fp32, fp16

distributed_strategy

string

ddp

The multi-GPU training strategy. DDP (Distributed Data Parallel) and Sharded DDP are supported.

ddp, ddp_sharded

activation_checkpoint

bool

True

A True value instructs train to recompute in backward pass to save GPU memory, rather than storing activations.

True, False

resume_training_checkpoint_path

string

The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint to resume training from

pretrained_model_path

string

Path to pretrained model checkpoint path to load for finetuning

num_gpus

unsigned int

1

The number of GPUs to use

>0

num_nodes

unsigned int

1

The number of nodes. If the value is larger than 1, multi-node is enabled

>0

optim

The optim parameter defines the config for the optimizer in training, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay.

optim:
  lr: 0.0002
  lr_backbone: 0.00002
  momentum: 0.9
  weight_decay: 0.0001
  lr_scheduler: MultiStep
  lr_steps: [11]
  lr_decay: 0.1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

lr

float

1e-4

The initial learning rate for training the model, excluding the backbone

>0.0

lr_backbone

float

1e-5

The initial learning rate for training the backbone

>0.0

lr_linear_proj_mult

float

0.1

The initial learning rate for training the linear projection layer

>0.0

momentum

float

0.9

The momentum for the AdamW optimizer

>0.0

weight_decay

float

1e-4

The weight decay coefficient

>0.0

lr_scheduler

string

MultiStep

The learning scheduler:
* MultiStep : Decrease the lr by lr_decay from lr_steps
* StepLR : Decrease the lr by lr_decay at every lr_step_size

MultiStep/StepLR

lr_decay

float

0.1

The decreasing factor for the learning rate scheduler

>0.0

lr_steps

int list

[11]

The steps to decrease the learning rate for the MultiStep scheduler

int list

lr_step_size

unsigned int

11

The steps to decrease the learning rate for the StepLR scheduler

>0

lr_monitor

string

val_loss

The monitor value for the AutoReduce scheduler

val_loss/train_loss

optimizer

string

AdamW

The optimizer to use during training

AdamW/SGD

dataset

The dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, and augmentation.

dataset:
  train_data_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/train2017/
      json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_train2017.json
  val_data_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/val2017/
      json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json
  test_data_sources:
    image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/val2017/
    json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json
  infer_data_sources:
    image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/val2017/
    classmap: /path/to/coco/annotations/coco_classmap.txt
  num_classes: 91
  batch_size: 4
  workers: 8

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

train_data_sources

list dict

The training data sources:
* image_dir : The directory that contains the training images
* json_file : The path of the JSON file, which uses training-annotation COCO format

val_data_sources

list dict

The validation data sources:
* image_dir : The directory that contains the validation images
* json_file : The path of the JSON file, which uses validation-annotation COCO format

test_data_sources

dict

The test data sources for evaluation:
* image_dir : The directory that contains the test images
* json_file : The path of the JSON file, which uses test-annotation COCO format

infer_data_sources

dict

The infer data sources for inference:
* image_dir : The directory that contains the inference images
* classmap : The path of the .txt file that contains class names

augmentation

dict config

The parameters to define the augmentation method

num_classes

unsigned int

91

The number of classes in the training data

>0

batch_size

unsigned int

4

The batch size for training and validation

>0

workers

unsigned int

8

The number of parallel workers processing data

>0

train_sampler

string

default_sampler

The minibatch sampling method. Non-default sampling methods can be enabled for multi-node
jobs. This config doesn’t have any effect if dataset_type isn’t set to default

default_sampler, non_uniform_sampler,
uniform_sampler

dataset_type

string

serialized

If set to default, we follow the standard CocoDetection` dataset structure
from the torchvision which loads COCO annotation in every subprocess. This leads to redudant
copy of data and can cause RAM to explod if workers` is high. If set to serialized,
the data is serialized through pickle and torch.Tensor` that allows the data to be shared
across subprocess. As a result, RAM usage can be greatly improved.

serialized, default

augmentation

The augmentation parameter contains hyperparameters for augmentation.

augmentation:
  scales: [480, 512, 544, 576, 608, 640, 672, 704, 736, 768, 800]
  input_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
  input_std: [0.229, 0.224, 0.225]
  horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
  train_random_resize: [400, 500, 600]
  train_random_crop_min: 384
  train_random_crop_max: 600
  random_resize_max_size: 1333
  test_random_resize: 800

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

scales

int list

[480, 512, 544, 576,
608, 640, 672, 704,
736, 768, 800]

A list of sizes to perform random resize.

input_mean

float list

[0.485, 0.456, 0.406]

The input mean for RGB frames: (input - mean) / std

float list / size=1 or 3

input_std

float list

[0.229, 0.224, 0.225]

The input std for RGB frames: (input - mean) / std

float list / size=1 or 3

horizontal_flip_prob

float

0.5

The probability for horizonal flip during training.

>=0

train_random_resize

int list

[400, 500, 600]

A list of sizes to perform random resize for train data

int list

train_random_crop_min

unsigned int

384

The minimum random crop size for training data

>0

train_random_crop_max

unsigned int

600

The maximum random crop size for training data

>0

random_resize_max_size

unsigned int

1333

The maximum random resize size for train data

>0

test_random_resize

unsigned int

800

The random resize size for test data

>0

fixed_padding

bool

True

Zero-pad resized image to (sorted(scales[-1]), random_resize_max_size)`
to prevent CPU memory leak

True/False

Training the Model

To train a DINO model, use this command:

tao model dino train [-h] -e <experiment_spec>
                     [-r <results_dir>]
                     [-k <key>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment

Optional Arguments

  • -r, --results_dir: The path to the folder where the experiment outputs should be written. If this argument is not specified, the results_dir from the spec file will be used.

  • -k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to save or load a .tlt model. If this argument is not specified, the model checkpoint will not be encrypted.

  • --gpus: The number of GPUs used to run training

  • --num_nodes: The number of nodes used to run training. If this value is larger than 1, distributed multi-node training is enabled.

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of the train command:

tao dino model train -e /path/to/spec.yaml


Optimizing Resource for training DINO

Training DINO requires strong GPUs (e.g. V100/A100) with at least 15GB of VRAM and a lot of CPU memory to be trained on a standard dataset like COCO. In this section, we outline some of the strategies you can use to launch training with only limited resources.

Optimize GPU Memory

There are various ways to optimize GPU memory usage. One obvious trick is to reduce dataset.batch_size. However, this can cause your training to take longer than usual. Hence, we recommend setting below configurations in order to optimize GPU consumption.

  • Set train.precision to fp16 to enable automatic mixed precision training. This can reduce your GPU memory usage by 50%.

  • Set train.activation_checkpoint to True to enable activation checkpointing. By recomputing the activations instead of caching them into memory, the memory usage can be improved.

  • Set train.distributed_strategy to ddp_sharded to enabled Sharded DDP training. This will share gradient calculation across different processes to help reduce GPU memory.

  • Try using more lightweight backbones like fan_tiny or freeze the backbone through setting model.train_backbone to False.

  • Try changing the augmentation resolution in dataset.augmentation depending on your dataset.

Optimize CPU Memory

To speed up data loading, it is a common practice to set high number of workers to spawn multiple processes. However, this can cause your CPU memory to become Out of Memory if the size of your annotation file is very large. Hence, we recommend setting below configurations in order to optimize CPU consumption.

  • Set dataset.dataset_type to serialized so that the COCO-based annotation data can be shared across different subprocesses.

  • Set dataset.augmentation.fixed_padding to True so that images are padded before the batch formulation. Due to random resize and random crop augmentation during training, the resulting image resolution after transform can vary across images. Such variable image resolutions can cause memory leak and the CPU memory to slowly stacks up until it becomes Out of Memory in the middle of training. This is the limitation of PyTorch so we advise setting fixed_padding to True to help stablize the CPU memory usage.

Evaluating the Model

evaluate

The evaluate parameter defines the hyperparameters of the evaluate process.

evaluate:
  checkpoint: /path/to/model.pth
  conf_threshold: 0.0
  num_gpus: 1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

checkpoint

string

Path to PyTorch model to evaluate

trt_engine

string

Path to TensorRT model to evaluate. Should be only used with tao deploy

num_gpus

unsigned int

1

The number of GPUs to use

>0

conf_threshold

float

0.0

Confidence threshold to filter predictions

>=0

To run evaluation with a DINO model, use this command:

tao model dino evaluate [-h] -e <experiment_spec>
                                   [-r <results_dir>]
                                   [-k <key>]
                                    evaluate.checkpoint=<model to be evaluated>


Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment

Optional Arguments

  • -k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to save or load a .tlt model. If this value is not specified, a .pth model must be used.

  • -r, --results_dir: The directory where the evaluation result is stored

  • evaluate.checkpoint: The .tlt or .pth model to be evaluated

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command:

tao model dino evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml -r /path/to/results/ evaluate.checkpoint=/path/to/model.pth


Running Inference with an DINO Model

inference

The inference parameter defines the hyperparameters of the inference process.

inference:
  checkpoint: /path/to/model.pth
  conf_threshold: 0.5
  num_gpus: 1
  color_map:
    person: red
    car: blue

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

checkpoint

string

Path to PyTorch model to inference

trt_engine

string

Path to TensorRT model to inference. Should be only used with tao deploy

num_gpus

unsigned int

1

The number of GPUs to use

>0

conf_threshold

float

0.5

Confidence threshold to filter predictions

>=0

color_map

dict

Color map of the bounding boxes for each class

string dict

The inference tool for DINO models can be used to visualize bboxes and generate frame-by- frame KITTI format labels on a directory of images.

tao model dino inference [-h] -e <experiment spec file>
                         [-r <results_dir>]
                         [-k <key>]
                         inference.checkpoint=<model to be inferenced>


Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the inference experiment

Optional Arguments

  • -k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to save or load a .tlt model. If this value is not specified, a .pth model must be used

  • -r, --results_dir: The directory where the inference result is stored

  • inference.checkpoint: The .tlt or .pth model to inference

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command:

tao model dino inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml -r /path/to/results/ inference.checkpoint=/path/to/model.pth


Exporting the Model

export

The export parameter defines the hyperparameters of the export process.

export:
  checkpoint: /path/to/model.pth
  onnx_file: /path/to/model.onnx
  on_cpu: False
  opset_version: 12
  input_channel: 3
  input_width: 960
  input_height: 544
  batch_size: -1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

checkpoint

string

The path to the PyTorch model to export

onnx_file

string

The path to the .onnx file

on_cpu

bool

True

If this value is True, the DMHA module will be exported as standard pytorch. If this value is False, the module will be exported using the TRT Plugin.

True, False

opset_version

unsigned int

12

The opset version of the exported ONNX

>0

input_channel

unsigned int

3

The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.

3

input_width

unsigned int

960

The input width

>0

input_height

unsigned int

544

The input height

>0

batch_size

unsigned int

-1

The batch size of the ONNX model. If this value is set to -1, the export uses dynamic batch size.

>=-1
tao model dino export [-h] -e <experiment spec file>
                      [-r <results_dir>]
                      [-k <key>]
                      export.checkpoint=<model to export>
                      export.onnx_file=<onnx path>


Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The path to an experiment spec file

Optional Arguments

  • -k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to save or load a .tlt model. If this value is not specified, a .pth model must be used

  • -r, --results_dir: The directory where the inference result is stored

  • export.checkpoint: The .tlt or .pth model to export

  • export.onnx_file: The path where the .etlt or .onnx model will be saved

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the export command:

tao model dino export -e /path/to/spec.yaml export.checkpoint=/path/to/model.pth export.onnx_file=/path/to/model.onnx


TensorRT engine generation, validation, and int8 calibration

For deployment, refer to TAO Deploy documentation for DINO.

Deploying to DeepStream

Refer to the Integrating a Deformable DETR Model documentation for DINO page for more information about deploying a Deformable DETR model to DeepStream.
