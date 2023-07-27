Image Classification PyT is a PyTorch-based image-classification model included in the TAO Toolkit. It supports the following tasks:

train

evaluate

inference

export

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

Copy Copied! tao model classification_pyt <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>

Where, args_per_subtask are the command-line arguments required for a given subtask. Each subtask is explained in detail in the following sections.