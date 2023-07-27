Classification (PyTorch) with TAO Deploy

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The classes field is only required if you are using a custom class names. If this field is not provided, class mapping is based on the alphanumerical order of the image folder names. The following is a sample spec file:

Copy Copied! evaluate: trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file topk: 1 dataset: data: samples_per_gpu: 16 test: data_prefix: /raid/ImageNet2012/ImageNet2012/val classes: /raid/ImageNet2012/classnames.txt

Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine evaluation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ -r /path/to/results \ evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file

-r, --results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file for evaluation

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR \ evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE



