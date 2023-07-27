Classification (PyTorch) with TAO Deploy
To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a classification (PyTorch)
.onnx file, which is first generated using
tao model classification_pyt export,
is taken as an input to
tao deploy classification_pyt gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a classification (PyTorch) model,
refer to the Classification PyTorch training documentation. With TAO 5.0.0, INT8 precision is not supported for
classification (PyTorch) models.
To convert the
.onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the
tao model classification_pyt export command.
gen_trt_engine
The
gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
gen_trt_engine:
onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
input_channel: 3
input_width: 224
input_height: 224
tensorrt:
data_type: fp16
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 16
max_batch_size: 16
tensorrt
The
tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
fp32
|
The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
fp32/fp16/int8
|
|
unsigned int
|
1024
|
The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
>1024
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine generation:
tao deploy classification_pyt gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
-r /path/to/results \
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation
Optional Arguments
-r, --results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The
.onnxmodel to be converted
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao deploy classification_pyt gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16
You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine.
The
classes field is only required if you are using a custom class names. If this field is not provided, class
mapping is based on the alphanumerical order of the image folder names. The following is a sample spec file:
evaluate:
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
topk: 1
dataset:
data:
samples_per_gpu: 16
test:
data_prefix: /raid/ImageNet2012/ImageNet2012/val
classes: /raid/ImageNet2012/classnames.txt
Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine evaluation:
tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
-r /path/to/results \
evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the
tao evaluatespec file
Optional Arguments
-r, --results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped
evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
-r $RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
inference:
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
dataset:
data:
samples_per_gpu: 16
test:
data_prefix: /raid/ImageNet2012/ImageNet2012/val
classes: /raid/ImageNet2012/classnames.txt
Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine inference:
tao deploy classification_pyt inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
-r /path/to/results \
inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the
tao inferencespec file.
Optional Arguments
-r, --results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped
inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy classification_pyt inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
-r $RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
The visualization will be stored in
$RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and the KITTI format predictions will be stored
under
$RESULTS_DIR/labels.