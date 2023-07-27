NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA TAO  NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1  OCDNet with TAO Deploy

OCDNet with TAO Deploy

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, the OCDNet .onnx file, which is generated from tao export, is taken as an input to tao-deploy. For more information about training an OCDNet model, refer to the OCDNet training documentation.

Converting onnx File into TensorRT Engine

gen_trt_engine

The gen_trt_engine parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to generate a TensorRT engine from the .onnx file. The following is a sample config:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
gen_trt_engine:
  results_dir: /results/gen_trt_engine
  onnx_file: /results/export/model_best.onnx
  trt_engine: /results/export/ocdnet_model.engine
  width: 1280
  height: 736
  img_mode: BGR
  tensorrt:
    data_type: int8
    min_batch_size: 1
    opt_batch_size: 1
    max_batch_size: 1
    calibration:
      cal_image_dir: /data/ocdnet/train/img
      cal_cache_file: /results/export/cal.bin
      cal_batch_size: 8
      cal_num_batches: 2

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

results_dir

string

The path to the results directory

onnx_file

string

The path to the .onnx model

trt_engine

string

The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine

width

unsigned int

The input width

>0

height

unsigned int

The input height

>0

img_mode

string

BGR

The input image mode

BGR,RGB,GRAY

tensorrt

The tensorrt parameter defines the TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

data_type

string

fp32

The precision to use for the TensorRT engine

fp32/fp16/int8

workspace_size

unsigned int

1024

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

>1024

min_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The minimum batch size for the optimization profile shape

>0

opt_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The optimal batch size for the optimization profile shape

>0

max_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The maximum batch size for the optimization profile shape

>0

calibration

The calibration parameter defines TensorRT engine generation with PTQ INT8 calibration.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

cal_image_dir

string list

A list of paths that contain images used for calibration

cal_cache_file

string

The path to the calibration cache file to be dumped

cal_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The batch size per batch during calibration

>0

cal_num_batches

unsigned int

1

The number of batches to calibrate

>0

Use the following command to run OCDNet engine generation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: Precision to be exported. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • -r, --results_dir: The directory where the status log JSON file will be dumped

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e $SPECS_DIR/gen_trt_engine.yaml \
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$RESULTS_DIR/export/model_best.onnx \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=fp16

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an INT8 TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e $SPECS_DIR/gen_trt_engine.yaml \
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$RESULTS_DIR/export/model_best.onnx \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.min_batch_size=1 \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.opt_batch_size=3 \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.max_batch_size=3 \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=int8 \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine


Running Evaluation through TensorRT Engine

The TAO Evaluation spec file can be reused for this step. The following is a sample spec file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
model:
  load_pruned_graph: False
  pruned_graph_path: /results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth
evaluate:
  results_dir: /results/evaluate
  checkpoint: /results/train/model_best.pth
  trt_engine: /results/export/ocdnet_model.engine
  gpu_id: 0
  post_processing:
    type: SegDetectorRepresenter
    args:
      thresh: 0.3
      box_thresh: 0.55
      max_candidates: 1000
      unclip_ratio: 1.5
  metric:
    type: QuadMetric
    args:
      is_output_polygon: false
dataset:
  validate_dataset:
    data_path: ['/data/ocdnet/test']
    args:
      pre_processes:
        - type: Resize2D
          args:
            short_size:
              - 1280
              - 736
            resize_text_polys: true
      img_mode: BGR
      filter_keys: []
      ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
    loader:
      batch_size: 1
      shuffle: false
      pin_memory: false
      num_workers: 4

Use the following command to run OCDNet engine evaluation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocdnet evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           -r /path/to/results \
           evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file to run evaluation. It can be ignored if it is defined in the spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • -r, --results_dir: The directory where status logging JSON file and evaluation results will be dumped.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocdnet evaluate -e $SPECS_DIR/evaluate.yaml \
           -r $RESULTS_DIR \
           evaluate.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine


Running Inference through TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for this step. The following is a sample spec file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
inference:
  checkpoint: /results/train/model_best.pth
  trt_engine: /results/export/ocdnet_model.engine
  input_folder: /data/ocdnet/test/img
  width: 1280
  height: 736
  img_mode: BGR
  polygon: false
  results_dir: /results/inference
  post_processing:
    type: SegDetectorRepresenter
    args:
      thresh: 0.3
      box_thresh: 0.55
      max_candidates: 1000
      unclip_ratio: 1.5

Use the following command to run OCDNet engine inference:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocdnet inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           inference.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine \
           inference.input_folder=$DATA_DIR/test/img \
           inference.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/inference

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file to run inference. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

  • inference.input_folder: The engine file to run inference. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

  • inference.results_dir: The directory where status logging JSON file and inference results will be dumped.

    This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocdnet inference -e $SPECS_DIR/inference.yaml \
           inference.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine \
           inference.input_folder=$DATA_DIR/test/img \
           inference.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/inference


© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA.. Last updated on Jul 27, 2023