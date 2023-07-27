Model pruning reduces model parameters to improve inference frames per second (FPS) while maintaining nearly the same hmean.

Pruning is applied to an already trained OCDNet model. After pruning, the pruned graph model is generated. It is a new model with fewer parameters. Once you have this pruned graph model, you will need to retrain it on the same dataset to bring back the hmean. During retraining, you need to enable loading this pruned graph model and setting the path to this model.

The prune parameter defines the hyperparameters of the pruning process.

Copy Copied! prune: checkpoint: /results/train/model_best.pth pruning_thresh: 0.1 results_dir: /results/prune dataset: validate_dataset: data_path: ['/data/ocdnet/test'] args: pre_processes: - type: Resize2D args: short_size: - 1280 - 736 resize_text_polys: true img_mode: BGR filter_keys: [] ignore_tags: ['*', '###'] loader: batch_size: 1 shuffle: false pin_memory: false num_workers: 1

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values checkpoint string The path to PyTorch model to prune unix path pruning_thresh float The pruning threshold 0.0 ~ 1.0 results_dir string The path to the results directory unix path

Use the following command to run pruning on the OCDNet model.

Copy Copied! tao model ocdnet prune -e $SPECS_DIR/prune.yaml \ prune.checkpoint=$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth \ prune.pruning_thresh=0.1 \ prune.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/prune

-e, --experiment_spec_file : The experiment spec file to set up the pruning experiment.

prune.pruning_thresh : The pruning threshold, which should be a float number between 0.0 and 1.0. The default value is 0.1.

After pruning, the pruned model can be used for retraining (i.e. fine tuning). To start the retraining, you need to set the load_pruned_graph parameter to true and set the pruned_graph_path parameter to point to the model that is generated from pruning.

Note When retraining, evaluating, performing inference on, or exporting a model that has a pruned structure, you need to set load_pruned_graph to true so that the newly pruned model structure is imported. See the examples for more details.

Here’s an example of running training with a pruned model:

Copy Copied! tao model ocdnet train -e $SPECS_DIR/train.yaml \ -r $RESULTS_DIR/retrain \ model.load_pruned_graph=true \ model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$thresh.pth

Here’s an example of resuming training against a pruned model:

Copy Copied! tao model ocdnet train \ -e $SPECS_DIR/train.yaml \ -r $RESULTS_DIR/retrain \ model.load_pruned_graph=true \ model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$thresh.pth train.resume_training_checkpoint_path=$RESULTS_DIR/retrain/resume.pth

Here’s an example of running evalation against a pruned model:

Copy Copied! tao model ocdnet evaluate \ -e $SPECS_DIR/evaluate.yaml \ -r $RESULTS_DIR/evaluate \ model.load_pruned_graph=true \ model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$thresh.pth evaluate.checkpoint==$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth

Here’s an example of running inference against a pruned model:

Copy Copied! tao model ocdnet inference \ -e $SPECS_DIR/inference.yaml \ model.load_pruned_graph=true \ model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$thresh.pth inference.checkpoint=$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth \ inference.input_folder=$DATA_DIR/test/img \ inference.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/infer

Here’s an example of running export against a pruned model:

Copy Copied! tao model ocdnet export \ -e $SPECS_DIR/export.yaml \ model.load_pruned_graph=true \ model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$thresh.pth export.checkpoint=$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth \ export.onnx_file=$RESULTS_DIR/export/model_best.onnx



