17.0-17.3 Only: Blue screen crash occurs with Tesla M10 after only the vGPU Manager is upgraded

Description

If the NVIDIA vGPU Manager on a hypervisor host with a Tesla M10 GPU is upgraded but the Windows guest VM driver is not upgraded, a blue screen crash occurs.



Version

This issue affects any Windows VM running a guest VM driver 16.x release on a hypervisor host running an NVIDIA vGPU Manager 17.x release.



Workaround

Upgrade the guest VM driver to the driver from the same NVIDIA vGPU software release as the NVIDIA vGPU Manager.



Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 17.4



Ref. #

4631262

