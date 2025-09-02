NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Latest Release (v19.0 through 19.1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Latest Release (v19.0 through 19.1)  Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops shows only a black screen when connected to a vGPU VM
Download PDF

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops shows only a black screen when connected to a vGPU VM

Description

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops sometimes displays only a black screen when it is connected to an NVIDIA vGPU VM. The probable cause is that the display that is connected to the NVIDIA vGPU is entering a lower power state.

Fix

Disable all display-related power management settings.

For detailed instructions, visit Microsoft power plans frequently asked questions and from the list, select your OS version.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

Ref. #

1719877

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 2, 2025.