Wayland with Ubuntu 24.04 does not work with multi-vGPU VMs
Description
If the Wayland display server protocol is used with the Ubuntu 24.04 guest OS in a VM to which multiple vGPUs are assigned, remote users cannot connect to the VM over RDP. When this issue occurs, the nvidia-smi command does not list any processes, such as the gnome-shell, Xwayland, and gnome-remote-desktop-daemon processes.
This issue is related to the version of the Mutter compositor introduced in Ubuntu 24.04.3. It occurs only when Wayland is used with an affected Ubuntu 24.04 release in a VM to which multiple vGPUs are assigned. The following configurations behave as expected:
- Wayland in a VM to which only one vGPU is assigned
- The X11 window system in a VM to which multiple vGPUs are assigned
Version
This issue is introduced in Ubuntu 24.04.3 guest OS. It does not affect earlier Ubuntu 24.04 releases.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
5742102