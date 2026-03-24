NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v20.0
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VMware vSphere ESXi Support

Driver PackageHypervisor or Bare-Metal OSSoftware Product DeploymentHardware SupportedGuest OS Support1, 2, 3Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 9.06ESXi 9.0
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • VMware vDGA
  • L2
  • L4
  • L20
  • L20 liquid cooled
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 5880 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition7
  • RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition8
  • RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition liquid cooled8
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A409
  • T4
  • RTX A50009
  • RTX A55009
  • RTX A60009
  • Windows 11 25H210
  • Windows 10 22H211
  • Horizon
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • HP Anyware12
  • Windows Server 2025
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • RDSH
  • HP Anyware12
  • Debian 12
  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0, 10.114
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.6, 9.713
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • Horizon
  • HP Anyware12
NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 8.06, 15ESXi 8.0
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • VMware vDGA
  • L2
  • L4
  • L20
  • L20 liquid cooled
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 5880 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition7
  • RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition17
  • RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition liquid cooled8
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A409
  • T4
  • RTX A50009
  • RTX A55009
  • RTX A60009
  • Windows 11 25H210
  • Windows 10 22H211
  • Horizon
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • HP Anyware12
  • Windows Server 2025
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • RDSH
  • HP Anyware12
  • Debian 12
  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.6, 9.713
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • Horizon
  • HP Anyware12

1NVIDIA vGPU software supports only 64-bit guest operating systems. No 32-bit guest operating systems are supported.

2Rocky Linux releases that are compatible with supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases are also supported as a guest OS.

3 Support for CentOS Linux releases derived from supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases is deprecated. The following CentOS Linux releases are the last releases to be supported by NVIDIA vGPU software:
  • CentOS Linux 7.9
  • CentOS Linux 8 (2011)

4 Not a complete list. Refer to vendor product documentation for complete support details.

5 For supported Horizon versions, see Virtual GPU Software for VMware vSphere Release Notes. For supported Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops versions, see Virtual GPU Software for XenServer Release Notes.

6Support for NVIDIA vGPU software requires the vSphere Foundation edition of VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) or a vSphere Enterprise Plus license. For details, see VMware vSphere Product Line Comparison (PDF).

7 Support for NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition on VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 9.0 requires VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 9.0.1.0 or a later update to release 9.0.

8 Support for the following GPUs on VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 9.0 requires VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 9.0.1.0 or a later update to release 9.0:
  • NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
  • NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition liquid cooled

9 The following GPUs are supported only in displayless mode and do not support physical displays:
  • NVIDIA A40
  • NVIDIA RTX A5000
  • NVIDIA RTX A5500
  • NVIDIA RTX A6000
  • Quadro RTX 6000
  • Quadro RTX 6000 passive
  • Quadro RTX 8000
  • Quadro RTX 8000 passive

10 All Windows 11 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release are supported. Windows Enterprise multi-session is not supported.

11 All Windows 10 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release are supported. Windows Enterprise multi-session is not supported.

12 Formerly known as Teradici Cloud Access Software. As of the 22.07 software release, Teradici Cloud Access Software is known as HP Anyware.

13 GPU pass through is not supported.

14 Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 releases on VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) requires VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 9 Update 1 or a later update to release 9.0. Earlier 9.0 builds and all 8 releases are not supported.

15 Requires VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi)8.0u3 P06 and later updates to release 8.0 unless explicitly stated otherwise. Earlier VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 8.0 builds are not supported.

16 Support for NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition on VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 8.0 requires VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 8 Update 3g or a later update to release 8.0.

17 Support for the following GPUs on VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 8.0 requires VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 8 Update 3g or a later update to release 8.0:
  • NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
  • NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition liquid cooled
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