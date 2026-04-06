Wayland sessions on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 with vGPUs on Blackwell-architecture GPUs are corrupted and unusable
Description
Wayland sessions on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 with vGPUs on Blackwell-architecture GPUs are corrupted and unusable.
Version
Red Hat Enterprise Linux guest OS releases 10.1 and 10.0.
Status
Resolved in the following GNOME Remote Desktop packages for the affected Red Hat Enterprise Linux guest OS releases:
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.1: gnome-remote-desktop-47.3-3.el10_1.x86_64.rpm
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0: gnome-remote-desktop-47.3-3.el10_0.x86_64.rpm
Resolution
Upgrade the installed GNOME Remote Desktop packages to their latest versions.
Ref. #
5830923