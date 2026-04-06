Description

Wayland sessions on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 with vGPUs on Blackwell-architecture GPUs are corrupted and unusable.



Version

Red Hat Enterprise Linux guest OS releases 10.1 and 10.0.



Status

Resolved in the following GNOME Remote Desktop packages for the affected Red Hat Enterprise Linux guest OS releases:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.1: gnome-remote-desktop-47.3-3.el10_1.x86_64.rpm

gnome-remote-desktop-47.3-3.el10_1.x86_64.rpm Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0: gnome-remote-desktop-47.3-3.el10_0.x86_64.rpm

Resolution

Upgrade the installed GNOME Remote Desktop packages to their latest versions.



Ref. #

5830923

