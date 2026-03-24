Linux with KVM Support

Obtain the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager software directly from Nutanix through the My Nutanix portal (My Nutanix account required).

Note: If the NVIDIA vGPU software release that you need is not available from the My Nutanix portal, contact Nutanix.

Then follow the instructions on the My Nutanix portal to obtain the correct NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.