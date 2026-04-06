With Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 on VMware vSphere, the VM crashes when graphical.target is set

Description

When a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 guest OS release is used on VMware vSphere, the VM crashes when graphical.target is set. Specifically, this issue occurs when the VM is booted in multiuser.target mode and the command sudo systemctl isolate graphical.target is run.



Version

This issue affects only Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 guest OS releases on VMware vSphere.



Workaround

In VMware vSphere advanced parameters, set svga.present to FALSE .



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

5882844

