With Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 on VMware vSphere, the VM crashes when graphical.target is set
Description
When a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 guest OS release is used on VMware vSphere, the VM crashes when
graphical.target is set. Specifically, this issue occurs when the VM is booted in
multiuser.target mode and the command
sudo systemctl isolate graphical.target is run.
Version
This issue affects only Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 guest OS releases on VMware vSphere.
Workaround
In VMware vSphere advanced parameters, set
svga.present to
FALSE.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
5882844