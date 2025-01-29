The NVIDIA container image for JAX, release 24.10 is available on NGC .



Contents of the JAX container

This container image contains the complete source for the following software:

JAX: /opt/jax

XLA: /opt/xla

Flax: /opt/flax

TransformerEngine: /opt/transformer-engine

Additionally, the max container image tag includes:

MaxText: /opt/maxtext

The JAX runtime package jaxlib is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment (/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/jaxlib) in the container image. The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 24.10 is based on CUDA 12.6.2 which requires NVIDIA Driver release 560 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, T4 or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 470.57 (or later R470), 525.85 (or later R525), 535.86 (or later R535), or 545.23 (or later R545).

The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, R450, R460, R510, R520, R530, R545 and R555 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 12.6. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



This JAX release includes the following key features and enhancements.

JAX container images in version 24.10 are based on jaxlib==0.4.33 .

. Experimental support and testing for AWS and GCP networking. H100 instances on both AWS (P5) and GCP (A3-Mega) have been evaluated. For optimal performance in LLM training and other distributed workloads with high communication costs, NVIDIA recommends the following: AWS: Run the script at /usr/local/bin/install-efa.sh or include it in a new Dockerfile to leverage AWS EFA. GCP: Follow the guide to set up a cluster and enable GCP's GPUDirect-TCPXO NCCL plugin.



The JAX Toolbox projects focus on achieving the best performance and convergence on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere tensor cores and provide the latest deep learning models and scripts for training and fine-tuning. These examples are tested against a nightly CI as well as each NGC container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time. Projects

In addition to projects, JAX Toolbox includes nightly containers for libraries across the JAX ecosystem.

Container Type Image URI jax - ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:jax paxml LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:pax t5x LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:t5x levanter LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:levanter maxtext LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:maxtext triton JAX extension ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:triton equinox layer library ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:equinox grok model ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:grok

Known Issues