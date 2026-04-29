PyG Release 26.01

This PyG container release is intended for use on the NVIDIA® Hopper Architecture GPU, NVIDIA H100, the NVIDIA® Ampere Architecture GPU, NVIDIA A100, and the associated NVIDIA CUDA® 12 and NVIDIA cuDNN 9 libraries.



Driver Requirements

Release 26.01 is based on CUDA 13.0.2 which requires NVIDIA Driver release 570 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, B100, L40, or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 470.57 (or later R470), 525.85 (or later R525), 535.86 (or later R535), or 550.54 (or later R550) in forward-compatibility mode .

The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, R450, R460, R510, R520, R530, R545 and R555 and R560 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 12.8. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



Contents of the PyG container

This container image includes the complete source of the NVIDIA version of PyG in /opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric . It is prebuilt and installed as a system Python module. The /workspace/examples folder is copied from /opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric/examples for users starting to run PyG. For example, to run the gcn.py example:

Copy Copied! /workspace/examples# python gcn.py

See /workspace/README.md for details.

The container also includes the following:

GPU Requirements

Release 25.11 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, NVIDIA Hopper™, and NVIDIA Blackwell architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.



Key Features and Enhancements

The latest GNN+LLM features. See /workspace/examples/llm/README.md for details.

for details. New module: torch_geometric.llm

See examples /llm/txt2kg_rag.py for full e2e GNN infused RAG pipeline including KG creation, Retrieval, Finetuning, and Question Answering Evaluation using an LLM judge. This is early access technology.

None.

NVIDIA PyG Container Versions

The PyG container supports the same version of Ubuntu and CUDA as the PyTorch container.